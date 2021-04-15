Conduent Ranked Among Top Global Companies for Best Culture by Comparably

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that the company ranked 29th on Comparably’s Best Global Company Culture list of the Top 50 highest-rated cultures for companies with more than 500 employees with an international footprint.



“Being recognized in Comparably’s Best Global Culture ranking over these past 12 challenging months is a significant achievement and a reason for all of our associates to be extremely proud,” said Cliff Skelton, Chief Executive Officer, Conduent. “Together we have created a culture that is already being recognized among some of the world’s top companies and continues to deliver for our clients and their customers. That says a lot about our associates and how our sense of Conduent community is strengthened by constant interaction, collaboration and connection with each other. We are one team, on one mission.”

During the past year, Conduent and its associates achieved the following:

Coalesced around a company purpose that focuses on driving client success

Reinforced core values including teamwork, communication, accountability and inclusiveness

Established new head of Diversity & Inclusion reporting directly to the CEO

Ensured safety of our essential workers and all teammates during COVID-19 pandemic

Increased associate engagement scores across all categories in our annual associate experience survey

Implemented new training platforms to facilitate on-going learning and development

Continued to improve client satisfaction, significantly increasing the metric for second year in a row



Comparably’s Best Global Company Culture ratings were derived from current associates, within and outside of the U.S., who provided reviews of Conduent on Comparably.com over the past 12 months. Nearly 20 different workplace culture categories were measured, from compensation, leadership, and work-life balance to professional development opportunities, and perks and benefits. All ratings were given during the COVID-19 pandemic, March 2020 through March 2021.

“Despite a year challenged by a global pandemic, the companies on this year’s Best Places to Work Awards have been deemed by employees as top-notch in various core culture metrics," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Conduent’s wins on both a local and international scale are a testament to the organization's strong leadership and positive culture across its offices worldwide."

Among Best Places to Work in the New York City Region

Conduent was also recognized on Comparably’s Best Places to Work in New York 2021 list, based on sentiment ratings provided by current associates in the greater New York City area who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com. All ratings were also given during the COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020 through March 2021, making this list especially relevant for job seekers looking for a great place to work in the area.

“It’s truly an honor for our associates to be recognized for Conduent’s culture and as a best place to work in the New York City area,” Skelton added. “With our teams making great progress toward our growth, quality and efficiency goals, we are proud to stand among many iconic companies and are looking forward to continuing our progress and ascent in the rankings by holding true to our vision and values.”

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can access salary data and anonymously rate their workplaces in nearly 20 different culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings from employees across 60,000 North American companies. It has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and one of the most trusted third-party sites for salary and workplace culture data. For highly cited workplace culture and compensation studies, including Comparably’s annual Workplace Culture Awards: www.comparably.com/news.

