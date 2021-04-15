Panoply Named to Tracxn’s Enterprise Information Management 2021 List of Most Promising Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panoply , a cloud data platform that makes it easy to sync, store and access business data, today announced that the company has been included in the Enterprise Information Management 2021 list of most promising startups from Tracxn, the data and research firm for investors and venture capitalists.



According to Tracxn, Enterprise Information Management is one of the most active sectors for venture capitalists with $8.1 billion in investment dollars spread across more than 500 companies, including three-fourths of that funding in the last three years. Panoply was listed among the “Minicorns,” those unicorn companies that are early-stage venture funding (Series A+) but promise to be high growth.

“Panoply is pleased to have been included in the Tracxn list of Emerging Information Management companies,” said Paul Friesen, Panoply Co-CEO. “With $24 million in funding to date, we have already made a big impact on the cloud data management market. Our no-code approach to data integration appeals to any business with data trapped in the cloud. As infrastructures become more complex and more data is stored in cloud siloes, we know that more companies will rely on services like Panoply to support data consolidation and analytics.”

Tracxn’s Emerging Startup Series is a list of “unicorn” companies with more than $1 billion in valuation. The list is broken down into “Soonicorns,” which are companies that have high valuation and promise to soon rise to become unicorns, and “Minicorns,” which are early-stage companies that promise to become long-term unicorns. Tracxn assesses candidates for its list using publicly available information and analysis of likely company performance in each sector. Companies are selected based on criteria such as market size, marquee investors, execution, and growth prospects.

To view the complete list of Tracxn’s Top Enterprise Information Management Startups, visit https://tracxn.com/d/emerging-startups/top-enterprise-information-management-startups-2021#DocAuthority .

About Panoply

Founded in 2015, Panoply offers data warehousing and code-free data integration that helps businesses unlock business intelligence without the pain of complex pipeline management or time-consuming data warehouse configuration. The company’s best-in-class data analytics automates ETL processes and data warehouse setup to simplify the discovery of crucial insights that drive business growth. Panoply’s no-code integrations make it easy to connect data sources such as MySQL, Postgres, MongoDB, HubSpot, Salesforce, Shopify, Zendesk, and Google Analytics, as well an array of BI and analytics tools, enabling analysis in minutes without development overhead.

For more information visit www.panoply.io .