Sheryl Seitz, VP of Marketing and Communications at Plus One Robotics, accepted into Forbes Communications Council

San Francisco, CA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheryl Seitz, VP of Marketing and Communications at Plus One Robotics, a leading software company making 3D and AI-powered vision for logistics robots, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.

Sheryl was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Sheryl into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Sheryl has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Sheryl will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“I’m delighted to join the Forbes Communication Council. With the surge in demand for ecommerce globally, it’s an exciting time to work with cutting-edge robotics and innovative customers that are transforming the supply chain. I look forward to exchanging knowledge with the Council members, and sharing my career learnings on Forbes.com,” Sheryl commented.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Communications Council, visit forbescommcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT PLUS ONE ROBOTICS INC

Plus One Robotics was founded in 2016 with a mission to bring industrial robotics to the warehouse. The company was founded by computer vision and robotics industry veterans to provide leading-edge 3D and AI vision capabilities for logistics robots. Plus One’s novel approach to human/robot collaboration and supervised autonomy ensures that systems are fast, reliable and scalable, allowing one person to manage many robots simultaneously. Plus One’s customers include logistics and ecommerce leaders in the Fortune 100. Plus One Robotics is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. The company was recognized as ‘The Best Place to Work’ in San Antonio for the past two years, named the Best Vision Software company for Customer Value Leadership by Frost and Sullivan, and ranked #7th top AI company in The Information’s ‘50 Most Promising Startups’ 2020. Visit plusonerobotics.com, and follow on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/plusonerobotics), Twitter (twitter.com/PlusOneRobotics) Instagram (instagram.com/plusonerobotics) and Facebook (facebook.com/plusonerobotics) for more information.

