eHow Champions Discovering Creativity Through the Launch of “Find Your Hobby”

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crafting and DIY website eHow today launched its “ Find Your Hobby ” hub, a feature dedicated to helping readers discover new hobbies. The hub is the result of eHow’s first consumer insights report generated from a survey of readers designed to shed light on the many advantages to practicing a hobby, including connecting with loved ones and stress relief.



A 2009 study, the Pittsburgh Enjoyable Activities Test conducted by researchers in Texas, Kansas and Pennsylvania showed that those participants with higher engagement in leisure activities, including hobbies, also presented with better physical health, better sleep habits and lower stress levels. eHow’s reader survey1 focused on the website’s craft enthusiast audience and the results also show the positive impact hobbies have on one’s well-being. 71% of respondents said they achieve a sense of accomplishment from their hobby, and 57% of respondents said their hobby helps them manage stress and anxiety. Survey participants also shared that their hobbies help give them a sense of connection with loved ones, with over half of respondents (55%) saying they share their hobby with a friend or loved one and 22% of respondents share their hobby with their children.

Trending hobbies from the eHow reader survey include gardening, cleaning and organizing, along with cooking, with interest in these home-based hobbies increasing over the past year. The survey also indicated behavioral shifts due to the pandemic, with 41% of respondents sharing that they have significantly increased the amount of time spent on their hobby over the past year, and 39% of those surveyed have either researched or started a new hobby over the past year. Based on these learnings, eHow developed the “Find Your Hobby” hub.

“At eHow, we believe in the joy of crafting and DIY, and our consumer survey shows just how important hobbies are to our readers’ wellbeing,” said Miaira Jennings, senior editor of eHow. “Through the new ‘Find Your Hobby’ hub, we hope to help people discover new hobbies -- some they may never have considered before -- that will keep them feeling connected and fulfilled.”

The “Find Your Hobby” hub highlights seven different types of hobbies: gardening, sewing, cooking, baking, crafting and organizing. Complete with a hobby flowchart, beginners guides and expert recommendations on projects, the “Find Your Hobby” hub is a comprehensive guide for anyone looking to discover a new hobby.

To learn more about eHow’s “Find Your Hobby” hub, visit https://www.ehow.com/find-your-hobby.

About eHow:

eHow creates content that helps people live their best lives. Whether for innovative life hacks, inspired DIY crafts and home projects, or basic how-tos, eHow empowers its readers through practical solutions and inspiration to help them make their lives more functional, more beautiful, more efficient, and more fun. www.ehow.com

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Sharna Daduk

VP, Communications

sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com

1 eHow reader survey fielded March 2-8, 2021; overall n = 911