CentriLogic Names Daniel Vucinic Chief Operations Officer

TORONTO and ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentriLogic, a global IT transformation solutions provider, today announced Daniel Vucinic has been appointed the company's new Chief Operations Officer (COO). As COO, Vucinic is responsible for leading all operations functions to support customers' end-to-end cloud and digital transformation journeys and ensure overall customer satisfaction.



Specifically, Vucinic is tasked with driving CentriLogic's customer-facing processes, including the company's helpdesk/front line support; engineering; critical network and technology infrastructure; and all internal tools and systems, as well as managing customer retention and success through best-in-class practices. Vucinic is a key member of CentriLogic's senior leadership team and reports directly to Robert Offley, the company’s President & CEO.

"Over the past year, CentriLogic has strategically broadened our product portfolio to help customers embrace a full range of digital transformation solutions. Continuing to build out our capabilities requires a leader like Dan who lives and breathes the ‘customer-first’ mentality,” said Offley. “Dan brings more than 20 years in strategy development, technology, and business transformation with a proven focus on driving operational excellence through people, process, and technology. All of these qualities make him perfectly suited for the role of CentriLogic's new COO as we prepare to embark on the next chapter in our company’s history."

"The world is at an inflection point to not only get back on course as we emerge from the pandemic but more importantly to build for the future," said Vucinic. "Businesses dedicated to accelerating their digital transformations will emerge as leaders in their industries. CentriLogic's focus is to empower these businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals, whether that is to realize economic growth, social impact, public safety, or all the above. I'm very excited to be part of CentriLogic and look forward to helping both the company and its customers achieve their full potential."

Vucinic has held senior technology executive positions for more than two decades. Before joining CentriLogic, he held several senior leadership roles at business communications provider Allstream, most recently Vice President, Strategic Business Development and Customer Retention. In this position, he significantly improved revenue churn rate by leveraging customer experience strategy focused on a differentiated support ecosystem and proactively converting traditional services to growth services. He also developed strategic new business programs leveraging partners to drive market share through the acquisition of new logos and growing the existing base.

Earlier, Vucinic served as Allstream’s Vice President and General Manager, Data Solutions, where he had full P&L responsibility for the data business unit including strategy, product and offer management, business development, customer operations, engineering, IT, service delivery, network planning, and architecture. Prior to that role, as Vice President of Operations for Allstream, Vucinic led a team of 300+ professionals managing service delivery, service assurance, NOC, and field operations, as well as drove the North America operational integration with Allstream Canada once Zayo (which had previously acquired Allstream) acquired Electric Lightwave/Integra Telecom in the U.S. Vucinic held previous senior executive roles at Zayo and AT&T Canada, among other positions.

About CentriLogic

CentriLogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions that help organizations meet their digital potential. With a comprehensive portfolio of advisory, cloud, application management, Agile & DevOps, security & compliance, and infrastructure services, CentriLogic supports the complete end-to-end cloud and digital transformation journey and helps clients simplify complex IT challenges to achieve business success. CentriLogic’s client-first philosophy has earned the trust of some of the world’s most innovative companies. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, CentriLogic delivers solutions to clients worldwide.