Social Analysis & Disinformation Detection Platform Cyabra Announces New Agency Partnership with TBWA-Brazil

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra , a SaaS platform that measures authenticity and impact within online conversations, today announced a new agency partnership with the leading global disruption advertising agency Lew'Lara\TBWA based in Brazil. Lew'Lara\TBWA’s integration of Cyabra into its offerings will be exclusive to the Brazilian market and available to their brands immediately.



Cyabra’s agency offering provides advertising, marketing, and communication firms with its unique social analytics data to allow brand leadership teams to identify, analyze, and understand online narratives. Fake news and disinformation campaigns can have a lasting impact on brands and with Cyabra’s technology, agency partners now have the data they need to strategically inform decision making and mitigate any damage.

Cyabra’s platform will help to guide Lew'Lara\TBWA’s client strategy by allowing them to:

Monitor Online Narratives : Cyabra’s platform monitors billions of online conversations happening across the internet to identify when and where a brand or organization is getting attention online.





Understand Content Origins and Story Lines: Through Cyabra's AI-lens, the platform extracts insights from dialogues to show how narratives shift, which words or themes are being used, and if disinformation content is geared towards specific audiences or demographics.





Through Cyabra’s AI-lens, the platform extracts insights from dialogues to show how narratives shift, which words or themes are being used, and if disinformation content is geared towards specific audiences or demographics. Track Social Conversation's Reach & Impact: Once fake news, disinformation, brand backlash or praise has started online, agency pros can identify how that message has traveled and its total reach. The data from Cyabra will provide detailed findings on which authors – authentic, fake or nefarious – are spreading content and the genuine engagement with these narratives.



"Cyabra will allow us to get a deeper analysis of dialogue across various social networks in order to mitigate and protect the image and reputation of our brands in the face of disinformation,” said Vicente Varela, Chief Data & Media Officer of Lew'lara\TBWA. “We are ready to deliver unprecedented social analysis to the Brazilian market, which will show how and when disinformation is affecting a brand, and how we will act to effectively stop these malicious agents including bots, fake authors, and trolls. Our multidisciplinary team of data scientists, analysts, and strategists will lead the efforts to identify, analyze, mitigate, and recommend new social positioning to deliver better results.”

“Cyabra delivers the data agencies need to better inform their decision making around client campaigns, communications, and more,'' said Dan Brahmy, Co-founder and CEO of Cyabra. “We’re thrilled to partner with Lew'Lara\TBWA and bring the features and tools that help Cyabra’s solution stand out to their team of creative minds and roster of iconic brands. Together, our work will fight disinformation in Brazil and enable better understanding of online conversations.”

“We believe in the power of data to serve creativity to empower our brands for disruptive business solutions. Knowing the veracity of the information we are analyzing and offering to our brands will allow us to achieve better results. We are very happy to bring Cyabra to Brazil,” said Marcia Esteves, CEO & Partner at Lew’Lara\TBWA.

To learn more about Cyabra, its features, and how agencies are integrating the platform to better serve their clients, visit: www.cyabra.com

About Cyabra:

Cyabra is an advanced social analytics platform that breaks through the layers of online conversations in real-time to connect dots and measure impact. The platform’s powerful lens offers customers the ability to understand narratives, discover trends and reach true audiences. Founded by a team of leading information warfare experts, Cyabra’s executives use their experience to reverse engineer the technology of bad authors and study online media trends, helping customers keep a pulse on online conversations and counter disinformation. For more information, visit www.cyabra.com .

About Lew'Lara \ TBWA:

Brazilian agency founded in 1992 by Luiz Lara and Jaques Lewkowicz. Since 2008, is part of the TBWA Group - Omnicom Group. We are the one who has Disrupção® as a trademark, the cultural mechanism of business in the 21st century. We create innovative and disruptive ideas that localize and involve brands in culture, giving them greater participation in the future. Lew'Lara\TBWA has more than 200 professionals and 2 offices in Brazil (São Paulo and Brasília), developing relevant work for several sectors: food & beverage, automotive, health, tourism, finance, beauty, among others.

