Qgiv Named Fundraising Technology Leader with the Best Results for the Third Consecutive Year by G2 Spring Report

Lakeland, FLA., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, has again received multiple awards in G2’s fundraising software category, including the Best Results overall award for the third consecutive year, Small Business Leader, Overall Leader, Momentum Leader, High Performer Mid-Market, and Best Support Mid-Market. G2, a top peer-to-peer business review site, ranks Qgiv in each of these areas quarterly based on reviews from verified Qgiv users.

“We continuously strive to deliver high quality fundraising software that empowers our nonprofit clients,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “We're incredibly honored by this distinction and appreciate our clients for once again recognizing Qgiv as a fundraising technology leader during a period of increased reliance on digital fundraising tools.”

G2 has created a variety of software product rankings based on data from over 1 million reviews from verified users. The Best Results Index is calculated based on return on investment and how likely a nonprofit is to recommend Qgiv to a friend; the Momentum award is based on a company’s year-over-year growth in number of employees, web and social growth, and G2 reviews; the High Performer index is calculated based on the number of high customer satisfaction scores a company receives in relation to their market presence scores; and Support Index category is calculated based on quality of support and ease of doing business with Qgiv.

Qgiv customers have said the following about Qgiv on G2:

“My organization moved to Qgiv after looking far and wide for an online giving platform that would help us reach our target donors and we have not been disappointed. The interface is easily customizable and donor friendly!”

“The extremely quick response to my dozens of questions as a new Qgiv user made it possible for our organization to shift gears from our canceled March 14 gala to staging a very successful online auction. Great platform with even greater service.”

“No upfront cost allows so many worthy small organizations the chance to fundraise online and do so in different venues like auctions and P2P. The interface is great, very intuitive. Reporting capabilities and ease are very helpful, too. Customer service is top-notch, always there when you need them!”

To read all of Qgiv’s G2 reviews, visit Qgiv’s G2 profile here. To learn more about Qgiv’s fundraising tools and how they can benefit your nonprofit, visit www.qgiv.com and request a demo.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit organizations in the United States and Canada. Unlimited access to tools and support, no long-term contracts, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform visit www.qgiv.com.

###

Attachment