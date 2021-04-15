Notification on transactions concluded by a person associated to a board member of Grigeo AB

| Source: Grigeo Grigeo

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Grigeo AB has received notification on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a legal entity associated to a board member of Grigeo AB (see attachments).

Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
+370 5 243 5801

Attachments
Notification on manager transactions 2021-04-12 Notification on manager transactions 2021-04-13