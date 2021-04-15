IR Industry Veteran Launches New Financial Communications Firm, Elevate IR

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate IR, LLC (“Elevate” or the “Company”), a strategic financial communications firm, was launched today by former Gateway Investor Relations executive, Sean Mansouri.



“Over the past decade, the ways in which companies communicate to their stakeholders have changed dramatically, and that change accelerated through 2020 as we all navigated the challenges of the pandemic,” said Elevate CEO Sean Mansouri. “Relying solely on conventional wisdom and traditional approaches to investor relations is an antiquated approach, and at Elevate IR, we are challenging the status quo for all companies that are looking to elevate their thought leadership, equity profile, and positioning in their respective industry.

“In 2020, American households bought more than $200 billion in individual stocks—the highest level since 2014. And through March 2021, retail investors accounted for nearly 25% of all equity trading this year. Although we are beginning to see a decline in retail trading as the economy re-opens and a resemblance of ‘back to normal’ emerges, this is a segment of the market that can no longer be ignored as it has in the past. Companies need to have a strategy for both institutional and retail investor targeting and communications.”

Elevate will offer a broad range of investor relations services that target both institutional and retail audiences, including:

Strategic Communication

Investor Outreach

Crisis Planning

IPO, SPAC & Syndicate Advisory

Shareholder Activism Defense

M&A and Transaction Positioning

Investor Perception Studies

Sell-Side Management

Investor/Analyst Day Preparation

Competitive Analyses

Mansouri continued: “For our team and culture, Elevate will create an environment that fosters a people-first approach—no questions asked. Work and personal life balance are imperative to our well-being, which is in-turn imperative to our growth. The flywheel effect always begins with your people and culture. If our people are happy, our clients will be happy.”

Sean Mansouri is a seasoned investor relations and corporate finance executive that has worked with dozens of private and public companies for more than a decade. He has helped companies collectively raise over $1B of institutional debt and equity capital, while providing strategic counsel to both management teams and their respective board of directors on a wide range of corporate matters, including shareholder activism, M&A and transaction communication, executive transitions and crisis communication. He is a frequent speaker on the investor conference circuit and has been quoted by the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and other financial media publications.

About Elevate IR

Elevate IR was founded and rooted in the belief that great people can create great value for companies that have a compelling story to share with the investment community. That investment community should not be confined to any one segment of the population, but all investors that are putting capital to work. The team at Elevate has deep experience in creating and deploying effective investor relations strategies for companies that operate across a broad range of industries, including Consumer, Health & Wellness, Technology, Internet, Industrials, and Business and Financial Services. For more information, please visit www.elevate-ir.com.

Company Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Founder & CEO

(949) 200-4603

sean@elevate-ir.com