Surna Announces Representative Agreement with RSX Enterprises

Intensifies Market Penetration Efforts with Expanded Sales Organization

Boulder, Colorado, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), a leader in environmental control systems for the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) market, announced today that it engaged RSX Enterprises, Inc. to act as an external manufacturer’s representative offering Surna’s engineering services and environmental control systems to commercial growers in the United States, Canada and Mexico. RSX Enterprises, which was recently founded by cannabis industry veteran Randy Shipley, is a sales and marketing firm that sells and markets equipment for use in controlled environment agriculture on behalf of various manufacturers.

Mr. Shipley, who is also a member of Surna’s board of directors, has been active in design/build consulting and supply chain management for cultivation operations in 12 states, serving more than 500,000 square feet of indoor cultivation. As an extension of Surna’s in-house sales team, RSX Enterprises will increase the number of “feet on the ground,” which Surna believes will generate more sales opportunities at the all-important early design stage.

“We believe RSX Enterprises’ extensive background in the cannabis industry, and their experience, network, and sales skills, will provide an immediate impact on the sales and distribution of Surna technologies, and we are excited to be working with them,” said Tony McDonald, Surna’s Chairman and CEO.

Randy Shipley, President and Founder of RSX Enterprises adds, “We are pleased to have been appointed to represent Surna’s growing product line of environmental control systems and look forward to working closely with their engineering team to bring innovative and cost-effective technology solutions to indoor cultivators of all types.”

About Surna Inc.

Surna Inc. ( www.surna.com ) designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control. Our customers include commercial growers in the U.S. and Canada as well as other international locations, including those growers building new facilities and those expanding or retrofitting existing facilities. Currently, our revenue stream is derived primarily from supplying our products, services, and technologies to commercial indoor and hybrid sealed greenhouse facilities ranging from several thousand to more than 100,000 square feet.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience in this space to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to Surna’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Statement about Cannabis Markets

The use, possession, cultivation, and distribution of marijuana is prohibited by U.S. federal law for medical and recreational purposes. Although certain states have legalized medical and recreational cannabis, companies and individuals involved in the sector are still at risk of being prosecuted by federal authorities. Further, the landscape in the cannabis industry changes rapidly. This means that at any time the city, county, or state where cannabis is permitted can change the current laws and/or the federal government can supersede those laws and take prosecutorial action. Given the uncertain legal nature of the cannabis industry, it is imperative that investors understand that investments in the cannabis industry should be considered very high risk. A change in the current laws or enforcement policy can negatively affect the status and operation of our business, require additional fees, stricter operational guidelines and unanticipated shut-downs.

