PAVmed Chairman & CEO Lishan Aklog, M.D. named Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEO by Healthcare Technology Report

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a commercial-stage, multi-product medical device company, today announced that Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of its majority-owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., was selected as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2021 by Healthcare Technology Report.



“I am humbled to be named among such a prominent and accomplished group of industry leaders,” said Dr. Aklog. “This honor is first and foremost a recognition of PAVmed’s incredible team, who are working tirelessly, along with our world-class partners and advisors, to advance and commercialize groundbreaking innovations to improve patient care and save lives.”

Healthcare Technology Report described this year’s awardees as representing “some of the most accomplished executives in healthcare technology” whose “leadership has been critical in developing industry leading medical devices, next generation software platforms, cutting-edge drugs and therapeutics, and advanced diagnostics, among other technologies” and who have made “significant contributions to society at large.” Its editors evaluated hundreds of CEOs in the fields of medical devices, biotech, healthcare analytics, healthcare software and other related areas. Nominees were assessed across several key areas including breadth of leadership experience in the healthcare technology industry, level of expertise and domain knowledge in their particular field, depth of their executive team’s experience and consistency of organizational performance. Notably, in addition to overseeing their companies’ efforts from the C-suite, many of these leaders were also, as Dr. Aklog is, founders or co-founders of their organizations, recognizing unique opportunities for transformation and growth within their areas of expertise. Dr. Aklog joins the list alongside CEOs of leading medical device and diagnostic technology companies including Medtronic, Thermo Fisher, BD, Edwards Lifesciences, DexCom, Ortho Clinical Diagnostic and Guardant Health.

About Lishan Aklog, M.D.

Dr. Lishan Aklog serves as Chairman & CEO of PAVmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) which he and his partners co-founded with a vision to build a high-growth multi-product medical technology company advancing and commercializing a portfolio of groundbreaking products, starting with their own innovations and expanded through acquisition or licensing of technologies from academic medical centers or clinician innovators. Dr. Aklog serves concurrently as Executive Chairman of PAVmed’s major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., which markets the only commercially available tools for early precancer detection to prevent esophageal cancer in patients with chronic heartburn. He also serves on the board of directors of two life sciences companies, and the leading medical technology trade association, AdvaMed. He and his partners previously co-founded Pavilion Holdings Group, which created four medical device companies, including Vortex Medical, which developed and commercialized his life-saving invention AngioVac® prior to its acquisition by Angiodynamics (Nasdaq: ANGO). Before he transitioned to a career as an entrepreneur and executive in the life sciences industry, Dr. Aklog had a distinguished academic and clinical career as a technological innovator in cardiac surgery, serving on the faculty of leading institutions, including Harvard Medical School and Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He received his A.B. degree from Harvard College, graduating Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude in Physics and his M.D. degree, cum laude, from Harvard Medical School. He completed his surgical training at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital, Harefield Hospital, London and L’Hôpital Broussais, Paris. Dr. Aklog, who fled political violence in Ethiopia as a young teenager, has been active in philanthropic organizations, including as a member of the international board of directors of Human Rights Watch.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company employing a unique business model designed to advance innovative products to commercialization rapidly and with less capital than the typical medical device company. This proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation while seeking to further expand its pipeline through relationships with its network of clinician innovators at leading academic centers. PAVmed’s diversified product pipeline addresses unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its four operating divisions include GI Health (EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology), Minimally Invasive Interventions (CarpX® Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome), Infusion Therapy (PortIO™ Implantable Intraosseus Vascular Access Device and NextFlo™ Highly Accurate Infusion Platform Technology), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes, and mechanical circulatory support). For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our videos on YouTube. For more information on our majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with Lucid on LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit www.EsoGuard.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of PAVmed’s management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of PAVmed’s common stock, Series W Warrants and Series Z Warrants; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required advance PAVmed’s products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from PAVmed’s preclinical studies; whether and when PAVmed’s products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of PAVmed’s products once cleared and commercialized; our ability to raise additional funding and other competitive developments. PAVmed has not yet received clearance from the FDA or other regulatory body to market many of its products. The Company has been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business. The Company expects the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent of its effect on the Company’s financial and operational results, to be dictated by, among other things, the success of efforts to contain it and the impact of actions taken in response. New risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. All of these factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond PAVmed’s control. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect PAVmed’s future operations, see Part I, Item IA, “Risk Factors,” in PAVmed’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by PAVmed after its most recent Annual Report. PAVmed disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Investors

Mike Havrilla

Director of Investor Relations

(814) 241-4138

JMH@PAVmed.com

Media

Shaun O’Neil

Chief Commercial Officer

(518) 812-3087

SMO@PAVmed.com

Katie Gallagher

LaVoieHealthScience

(617) 792-3937

PAVmed@lavoiehealthscience.com

###

Attachment