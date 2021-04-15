Pennexx Has Added 740 Million LinkedIn Users to the Reach of Its Your Social Offers Platform

Philadelphia, PA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx (OTC: PNNX) has integratedLinkedIn into its https://YourSocailOffers.com (YSO) merchant portal, opening up the ability for YSO merchants to be able to reach 740 million new potential customers.



This means YSO's offers can now be shared business to business on the LinkedIn site, increasing the merchant portal's value by giving merchants a whole new channel to advertise their products and services to.

Each time YSO adds a new social media network, this increases the speed of the platform's growth and adoption. This is good for the company and its shareholders.

Because LinkedIn is a network of business professionals, it dramatically enhances the business-to-business aspect of the YSO platform. Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, stated, "We anticipate that by opening YSO up for business on LinkedIn, signups to our product will increase."

According to LinkedIn https://about.linkedin.com, it is "the world's largest professional network with nearly 740 million members in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. "This represents and tremendous opportunity for YSO's merchants.

One of the things that makes LinkedIn unique is its focus is on professionals. Professionals are interested in getting their jobs done and are on the lookout for products and services that help them get it done and save money. An excellent target for merchants to post offers and generate increased sales.

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email info@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter;

Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito,

Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet and

Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

About YourSocialOffers.com (YSO)

YSO is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pennexx. YSO is our proprietary technology that greatly reduces (if not eliminates) our client companies cash outlays for advertising. YSO providesdigital word-of-mouth recommendations from a person to their followers and friends on social media. Word-of-mouth referrals are the best type of referrals. It's not a paid social media advertisement. Our merchants reach new customers through social media without a dollar spent on getting their message out. The merchant only pays for advertising when it works by discounting their products or services when a customer accepts the offers that they share. Their objective is to ask: "Why pay for advertising unless it actually works?"

