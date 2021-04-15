View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Announces APPROVALS of their Seed Bank Facilities by Inspector from Colombian Institute of Agriculture (ICA) for the Issuance of a Coveted Cannabis Seed Use License in Colombia.

Sannabis received two approvals, one for registration as an entity to conduct Agronomic Evaluation Studies (PEA), and another for registration as a producer of selected seeds.



Cali, Colombia, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (OTC:VSYM), Sannabis S.A.S. (the “Company”) announces the approval by an inspector from the Colombian Institute of Agriculture (ICA) of their Seed Bank Facilities in Popayán- CAUCA, Colombia, historically the country’s top marijuana growing region. The area is known for its unique landrace strains that have been sought after for many years by European seed banks due to their unique properties. These approvals allow for the commercialization of cannabis seeds certified by the Sannabis Seed Bank.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Agriculture’s ICA performed a site visit at Sannabis Seed Bank Facilities for approvals to register as a producer of certified seeds, and to conduct Agronomic Evaluation Studies (PEA). Sannabis is happy to report that the ICA inspector has approved both, now they must wait for a final resolution from the Ministry of Agriculture to be issued before they can begin Agronomic Evaluation Studies. They were approved to study Psychoactive (>1% THC) and Non-Psychoactive (<1% THC) marijuana strains. Studies will begin with their University partners to certify the first 10 strains, including one to produce hemp building materials, such as hemp roof tiles Sannabis has developed along with a local University which have passed durability tests. These studies are necessary to be able to file a patent on these tiles.

To see a copy of the reports approving the Seed Bank Facilities, click here .

The phytosanitary studies require them to grow a test batch and measure its characteristics before coming to market in order to certify its genetics. Sannabis has registered Colombian Landrace Strains from the CAUCA department including Punto Rojo and Mango Biche.

To see a list and technical specifications for the 160 Cannabis varieties they’ve registered with ICA, click here .

As new countries legalize marijuana, they will need to source certified genetics from a national seed registrar such as Colombia’s ICA. Sannabis is in talks with several parties interested in working with them and will make announcements accordingly. The Ministry of Agriculture is not accepting new applications for Seed Use Licenses as of December 31, 2018.

“These approvals, and subsequent Seed Use License, will allow us to forge relationships with the many global players looking to enter the legal marijuana industry in their home countries,” stated John Campo, President of View Systems, Inc. and co-founder of Sannabis S.A.S.

“We’ve put many years of hard work towards achieving this goal and are ready to start providing certified genetics possible to customers around the World,” commented Juan Paulo Guzman, Director and co-founder of Sannabis S.A.S.

Last year, Sannabis was issued a Fabrication license, click here to see their GRANTED Fabrication and Export License for cannabis derivatives. Sannabis also received notice from the Ministry of Justice concerning their cultivation licenses, they expect to have those licenses issued once the Ministry’s minor requests have been satisfied.

