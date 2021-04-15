Ownership rights of all ESO shares have been transferred to Ignitis Group

English Lithuanian

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Parent Company) informs that following the decision of Vilnius District Court (hereinafter – the Court) of 2 April 2021, managers of securities accounts on 15 April have transferred money for the shares of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO) held by minority shareholders in their personal securities accounts. Shareholders holding ESO shares in the issuer’s accounts will be transferred money after submitting a request to SEB bank (see below).



On 15 April, managers of securities accounts made records on the transfer of ownership rights for the remaining ESO shares to the Parent Company and, from this day, 100% of ESO shares are held by the Parent Company.

Money for the ESO shares was transferred to ESO minority shareholders holding shares in private accounts. ESO shareholders who hold shares in the issuer’s accounts must contact SEB bank from 15 April and make a request to transfer the money for the shares to the indicated cash account:

SEB bank customers can do that at any SEB bank branch or using a SEB internet banking system. It should be indicated which company’s shares must be paid for and the number of the private account to which the money should be transferred

Non-SEB bank customers can submit a request to transfer the money for the shares by booking a meeting at a SEB bank’s branch in advance. The person must provide an identity document at the meeting.

As announced on 2 April 2021 ( link ), the Court has made a decision to approve the Parent Company’s statement on the establishment and recognition of a fact of legal significance that the rights of ownership of all unsold shares during the mandatory buyout of ESO shares are the property of the Parent Company and obliged the securities accounts’ managers to make records of the transfer of the rights of ownership to the Parent Company.

