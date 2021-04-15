Global Adhesion Promoter Market Size Will Reach to USD 4,960.0 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Adhesion Promoter Market By Type (Silane, Maleic Anhydride, Titanate & Zirconate, Chlorinated Polyolefins, Non-Chlorinated Polyolefins, and Others), By Form (Liquid, and Spray), By Application (Plastics & Composites, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Adhesives, Metals, and Others), and By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Electronics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Adhesion Promoter Market was estimated at USD 3,200.0 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4,960.0 Million by 2026. The global Adhesion Promoter Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026”.

Adhesion Promoter Market: Overview and Definition

The Increasing Demand of Adhesion Promoter For Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Packaging, And Electronics Sectors Around The World Drives The Global Adhesion Promoter Industry.

An Adhesion Promoter is a substance built into a binder or to form primary bonds to either the substrate or the previously applied coating that is used in systems for coating, bonding, printing, and laminating polyolefin plastics. An adhesion promoter is a coating that helps a topcoat stick to surfaces like trim moldings, door handles, and door sills where sanding isn't possible. Adhesion promoters are chemicals that are added to the substrate layer to strengthen the adhesion of an adhesive or sealant to the substrate. Adhesion promoters that are traditionally dependent on silanes are used as additives in adhesives and sealants. The physical state of the interfaces is a significant impelling factor dictating performance when it comes to the efficacy of the final application of adhesive materials in various forms of coating and plastic applications.

Adhesion Promoter Market: Industry Major Market Players

Arkema SA

Borica Co. Ltd

Altana AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

DOW Corning Corporation

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Solvay SA

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

DIC Corporation

Clariant AG

BASF SE

3M Company

Sartomer Inc

Akzonobel NV

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

The global economy and business situation in major sectors around the world have been impacted by COVID-19's outbreak in 2020. The pandemic scenario has resulted in restrictions in manufacturing operations, trading policies, supply-chain instability, and other incidents in the global lockout. The key end-use industries of adhesion promoters, such as building & construction, automotive & transportation, consumer products, and electronics were also impacted during this situation. A decline in oil prices and delays in new pipeline completion, reduced demand from the automotive sector, and a temporary halt in construction activities around the world for a few months in 2020 have all had an effect on the economy. The high-growth adhesion promoter industry is expected to slow down in 2020 due to slow demand from end-use sectors. On the other hand, the economy is improving, and companies have resumed activities with restricted capabilities and in compliance with government regulations. Both end-use industries are expected to be fully operational by the beginning of 2021, resulting in high demand for adhesion promoters. As a result, over the projected period, demand is projected to rise at a rapid pace. Several applicants in the paints and coatings, plastics and composites, adhesives, rubber, and metals industries have promoted the use of adhesion promoter materials as a way to improve the quality of their products. Having something more familiar and attractive to a customer plays a vital role in increasing sales.

The rising application of adhesion promoter in the field of automotive & transportation, building & construction, consumer goods, packaging, and electronics industry is expected to propel market growth in the upcoming years.

The demand for adhesion promoters is expected to be driven by the region's rising demand for the construction industry. The increasing demand for adhesion promoters in the automotive industry and the rise in usage of adhesion promoters in composites are expected to propel the global adhesion promoter market in the upcoming years. The rising demand for improved adhesion in the composites and plastics sector is expected to fuel industry demand within the forecast period. Technological advancements have opened new doors for high-performance waterborne formulations and non-chlorinated promoters that provide greater curing flexibility and improved performance in applications including printing inks, adhesives, plastics, and composites. As a result, the growing market for adhesion promoters in the automotive & transportation, building & construction, consumer goods, packaging, and electronics is a major growth driver. In addition, the rapid growth in the building and construction industry is anticipated to impact positively the demand for adhesion promoters as several commercial, residential and infrastructure projects rise in the worldwide region. Growing globalization, which has resulted in an uptick in acquisitions, as well as a plentiful availability of raw materials, are driving the global adhesion promoter market forward. Major developments in adhesion promoter technology, as well as significant investments by leading research and development manufacturers, are expected to propel the global adhesion promoter market in the upcoming years. However, the environmental concerns related to some adhesion promoters may hamper the global adhesion promoter market.

Adhesion Promoter Market: Key Segments

The global adhesion promoter market is segmented as type, form, application, end-use industry, and region. By type, the global market is divided into silane, titanate & zirconate, maleic anhydride, non-chlorinated polyolefins, chlorinated polyolefins, and others. Based on form, the market is bifurcated into liquid, and spray. By application, the market is bifurcated into paints & coatings, plastics & composites, adhesives, rubber, metals, and others. By end-use industry, the global market is divided into automotive & transportation, building & construction, consumer goods, packaging, electronics, and others. Geographically, the global adhesion promoter market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Adhesion Promoter Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific represents a higher demand for the adhesion promoter market followed by the European region. The Asia-Pacific adhesion promoter market is driven by the increasing demand for plastics and composites, paints and coatings, and rubber in the construction industry, which is primarily driving the commodity market in the country. The Asia Pacific has emerged as one of the leading producers and users of adhesion promoter, due to growing domestic demand, easy availability of labors and raw materials. Furthermore, the arrival of big players is projected to increase demand even further. The strong involvement of prominent suppliers of adhesion promoter, as well as private company investment in the production and growth of R&D operations, are all planned to drive the province's demand for adhesion promoter.

Browse the full “Adhesion Promoter Market By Type (Silane, Maleic Anhydride, Titanate & Zirconate, Chlorinated Polyolefins, Non-Chlorinated Polyolefins, and Others), By Form (Liquid, and Spray), By Application (Plastics & Composites, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Adhesives, Metals, and Others), and By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Electronics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/adhesion-promoter-market

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

