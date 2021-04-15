Artisanal Ice Cream Market Size & Share Expected to Grow USD 9.92 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Artisanal Ice Cream Market By Type (Lactose-Free, Conventional, Organic, Sugar-Free, and Others), By Category (Fruit, and Flavor), By Flavor Category (Asian Flavors, and Non-Asian Flavors), By Fruit (Mango, Strawberry, Coconut, Lychee, Guava, Jackfruit, Pineapple, Papaya, Dragonfruit, Pears, Banana, Durian, and Others), By Asian Flavor (Green Tea, Saffron, Vanilla, Chocolate, Black Sesame, Red Bean, Miso, Queso, Birthday Cake, Matcha, Wasabi, and Others), By Non-Asian Flavor (Butter Pecan, Oreo, Coffee, Avocado, Cookies n Créme, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cookie Dough, Pistachio, Rocky Road, Moose Tracks, Neapolitan, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Food & Beverage, Health & Nutrition, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Wholesale, Online, and Others), and By Retail (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Specialty Stores): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.
“According to the research report, the global Artisanal Ice Cream Market was estimated at USD 6.12 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.92 Billion by 2026. The global Artisanal Ice Cream Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026”.
Artisanal Ice Cream Market: Overview and Definition
Artisanal ice cream is made using natural ingredients that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, stabilizers, and emulsifiers. Artisanal ice creams are made in small batches and have a shelf life of eight weeks, compared to twenty-four months for industrial ice creams.
Artisanal Ice Cream Market: Industry Major Market Players
- Bi-Rite Creamery
- Gracie's Ice Cream
- Van Leeuwen
- High Road Craft Brands
- ROGUEICECREAM
- The Saffron Ice Cream Company
- Gelato & Latte Este
- Artinci Artisanal
- Lackey's Artisan Ice Cream
- Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams LLC.
- SUCRES DES TERRES
- Amorino, Nestlé S.A.
- Carmela Ice Cream Co.
- Unilever
- Boho Gelato
- True & 12 Handmade Ice Cream
- McConnell's Fine Ice Creams
- Fiasco Gelato Cafes Ltd.
- Nye’s Cream Sandwiches
- Grupo Alacant
- General Mills
- Toscanini’s
- Graeter’s Inc.
Artisanal Ice creams are predicted to flourish as comfort food as a result of young people's inclination for snacking at various intervals coupled with a rise in Asian migrants in the U.S. and Canada is estimated to surge demand for Asian favored artisanal ice cream market in North America. Asian students that are from the millennial population contribute significantly to U.S. and Canada. The United States has always been the most popular study abroad destination for Chinese students. In the academic year 2019–2020, there were 372,532 Chinese students enrolled in American universities, accounting for 35% of all foreign students in the country. The bulk of foreign students attending Canadian universities are from Asia. Also, sugar-free artisanal ice cream is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity in the forthcoming years. The report on the American diet that tracked the diets of 44,000 people determined that highly processed foods along with added sugars are decreasing from the diets of Americans by around 3%. The shift towards a healthy diet is estimated to increase consumption of sugar-free, and lactose-free diets. For example, Eden Creamery LLC announced the launch of a new flavor that is Gingerbread House flavor in November 2018. The new product includes icing swirls and bites of ginger cookies.
The COVID-19 epidemic, especially the ensuing lockdown, has wreaked havoc on the food & beverage industry, resulting in the temporary closure of many production facilities and a drop in customer demand for ice cream. The COVID-19 pandemic has had disastrous consequences on the artisanal ice cream market, and as a result, players are relying more on boosting their supply chain operations and fast-tracking their activities to produce a broader variety of goods in order to regain consumers' interest. Additionally, since the lockdown has been removed across the majority of countries and the COVID-19 virus seems to be under control, there has been a growing demand for artisanal ice cream hence leading to increased sales.
For artisanal ice cream makers, the post-crisis era is not the right time to introduce new products. However, introducing new flavors and textures for popular products is important to keep up with industry dynamics and customer tastes. Furthermore, the economic downturn may last for a longer period of time, reducing an individual's purchasing power. Product demand is expected to be impacted by the decrease in spending power. As a result, artisanal ice cream producers must make new investments and expand. In the post-COVID-19 era, cost-cutting steps in manufacturing activities will hold artisanal ice cream makers afloat.
The global artisanal ice cream market is bifurcated into its type, category, flavor category, fruit, Asian flavor, Non-Asian flavor, industry vertical, distribution channel, retail, and regions. Based on the type, the global market is divided into lactose-free, conventional, organic, sugar-free, and others. Based on category, the market is bifurcated into fruit and flavor. Based on the flavor category, the global market is divided into Asian flavors and Non-Asian flavors. Based on the fruit, the global market is divided into mango, strawberry, coconut, lychee, guava, jackfruit, pineapple, papaya, dragonfruit, pears, banana, durian, and others. Based on Asian flavor, the market is bifurcated into green tea, saffron, vanilla, chocolate, black sesame, red bean, miso, queso, birthday cake, matcha, wasabi, and others. Based on Non-Asian flavor, the market is bifurcated into butter pecan, oreo, coffee, avocado, cookies n créme, mint chocolate chip, cookie dough, pistachio, rocky road, moose tracks, neapolitan, and others. Based on the industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into food & beverage, health & nutrition, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into retail, wholesale, online, and others. Based on retail, the market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Geographically, the global artisanal ice cream market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
North America dominated the artisanal ice cream market in 2019 with a market share of around 40% and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. Because of the growing population of health-conscious consumers in the region, demand for natural and organic ice cream has increased. Consumer knowledge of sugar and artificial flavors is one of the main factors boosting industry demand. Furthermore, when it comes to purchasing nutritious food items, consumers put an emphasis on packaging considerations. For example, Van Leeuwen, an artisanal ice cream manufacturer in Brooklyn, U.S., announced an increase in sales by around 50% in March 2017 due to upgrading the packaging of the products. Since ice cream is becoming a popular dessert dish in the Asia Pacific, the region is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. The Asia Pacific artisanal ice cream industry is expected to be propelled by the rising middle-age population and rapid urbanization. These trends also increased demand for a number of frozen desserts. China is anticipated to keep its dominance continued for the remainder of the review period, while Australia and New Zealand are expected to see the highest growth rates. In the coming years, population increase, urbanization, and growing disposable income in countries like India, Thailand, and China, are expected to play a significant role in expanding the industry's footprint. Premiumization is also commonly used in different categories in developed countries such as India, Brazil, and South Africa. As a result, the rising demand for premium ice creams due to their health benefits is expected to drive market growth in the near future.
Browse the full "Artisanal Ice Cream Market By Type (Lactose-Free, Conventional, Organic, Sugar-Free, and Others), By Category (Fruit, and Flavor), By Flavor Category (Asian Flavors, and Non-Asian Flavors), By Fruit (Mango, Strawberry, Coconut, Lychee, Guava, Jackfruit, Pineapple, Papaya, Dragonfruit, Pears, Banana, Durian, and Others), By Asian Flavor (Green Tea, Saffron, Vanilla, Chocolate, Black Sesame, Red Bean, Miso, Queso, Birthday Cake, Matcha, Wasabi, and Others), By Non-Asian Flavor (Butter Pecan, Oreo, Coffee, Avocado, Cookies n Créme, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cookie Dough, Pistachio, Rocky Road, Moose Tracks, Neapolitan, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Food & Beverage, Health & Nutrition, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Wholesale, Online, and Others), and By Retail (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Specialty Stores): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/artisanal-ice-cream-market
This report segments the artisanal ice cream market as follows:
Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis
- Lactose-free
- Conventional
- Organic
- Sugar-Free
- Others
Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market: By Category Segmentation Analysis
- Fruit
- Flavor
Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market: By Flavor Category Segmentation Analysis
- Asian Flavors
- Non-Asian Flavors
Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market: By Fruit Segmentation Analysis
- Mango
- Strawberry
- Coconut
- Lychee
- Guava
- Jackfruit
- Pineapple
- Papaya
- Dragonfruit
- Pears
- Banana
- Durian
- Others
Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market: By Asian Flavor Segmentation Analysis
- Green Tea
- Saffron
- Vanilla
- Chocolate
- Black Sesame
- Red Bean
- Miso
- Queso
- Birthday Cake
- Matcha
- Wasabi
- Others
Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market: By Non-Asian Flavor Segmentation Analysis
- Butter Pecan
- Oreo
- Coffee
- Avocado
- Cookies n Créme
- Mint Chocolate Chip
- Cookie Dough
- Pistachio
- Rocky Road
- Moose Tracks
- Neapolitan
- Others
Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market: By Industry Vertical Segmentation Analysis
- Food & Beverage
- Health and Nutrition
- Others
Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market: By Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis
- Retail
- Wholesale
- Online
- Others
Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market: By Retail Segmentation Analysis
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
