LifeLabs partners with Fionet Rapid Response Group to implement COVID-19 rapid diagnostic testing services

Toronto, Ontario, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs, Canada’s largest provider of laboratory services, is pleased to sign an exclusive agreement with Fionet Rapid Response Group Inc., (“FRR”) to provide a digital, quality-controlled, and high throughput rapid diagnostic testing solution for COVID-19 across Canada.

The Fionet Platform will be integrated with LifeLabs’ laboratory information system to support public health reporting and quality management oversight in providing RDT for the detection of COVID-19 in community-based settings across Canada. This can include airports, community testing hubs, and installations for small, medium, and large businesses.

“As we enter this crucial time in the pandemic where we see a high demand for both testing and vaccinations, we’re excited to partner with Fionet Rapid Response Group as part of another big step in offering safe, accessible, and quality testing for Canadians,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs.

The Fionet Platform has helped more than one million people with infectious diseases in over a dozen countries. Each Fionet mobile device can conduct up to 60 tests per hour, and the platform enables fast, scalable, quality-controlled testing, real-time tracking, and automatic digital results for electronic reporting.

“COVID-19’s continuing threat to personal and economic well-being across the country created a need for innovation in technology and service. Through this alliance, LifeLabs and FRR are bringing into any community setting the caliber of automated, quality-controlled testing and tracking that previously was available only in centralized lab facilities. With a small footprint, simple integration, and fast throughput this innovation will be deployed immediately,” said Dr. Michael Greenberg, CEO of FRR and of Fio Corporation.

Throughout the last year, LifeLabs has deployed a number of services dedicated to support COVID-19 testing for various community needs across Canada. One of these services includes the WorkClear by LifeLabs® program, which supports employers by providing employees COVID-19 PCR testing (also known as polymerase chain reaction testing). LifeLabs’ partnership with FRR will support the expansion of programs such as WorkClear to include RDT via an integrated and scalable turnkey solution that is capable of processing high volumes of samples in compliance with Lab accreditation quality standards. The solution also includes a dashboard and web-based application to provide a complete solution, from symptom checking to test scheduling and results reporting. Furthermore, the program provides qualified staff, procurement of supplies and PPE, biohazardous waste disposal, and overall program management.

For more information about LifeLabs’ response to COVID-19 and testing, visit lifelabs.com

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab, and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

About Fionet Platform

The Fionet Platform is an end-to-end, rapid testing and tracking solution for community-based or decentralized settings. Combining a fast, handheld point-of-need device connected in real time to cloud data services, the Fionet Platform handles scheduling and registration via phone app at home, on-site check-in, rapid, on-the-spot antigen testing, data integration with other testing devices, result notification, public health notification as appropriate, and anonymized data and stats for dashboards for authorized stakeholders.

Website: www.fionetrapidresponse.com

About Relay Medical Corporation

Relay Medical is a MedTech innovation Company headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors. Website: www.relaymedical.com

About Fio Corporation

Fio Corporation, privately held and headquartered in Toronto, developed and markets the world’s first integrated guidance & tracking IT platform for decentralized healthcare settings, a new category of solution that raises healthcare quality and lowers healthcare costs. The platform enables healthcare workers in community settings to deliver a new level of quality-controlled diagnostic testing, triage, and reporting.