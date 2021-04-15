New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) & NASH Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06061840/?utm_source=GNW



What is holding you back in the Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease & NASH Business?

NASH is presently diagnosed by methods such as blood test, imaging or a liver biopsy. These tests are time consuming and have less certainty as they are generic tests. Imaging techniques like CT, MRI and Ultrasound scans were inaccurate to diagnose NASH. These tests are not just incorrect for NASH diagnosis but also cost a lot. This absence of conclusive diagnostic methods in order to detect NASH, is the major challenge to the NASH market.

Global Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease & NASH Market by Disease Cause (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

. Hypertension

. Heart Disease

. High Blood Lipid

. Type 2 Diabetes

. Obesity

. Other Disease Causes

Global Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease & NASH Market by Drug Type (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

. Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

. Ocaliva

. Elafibranor

. Selonsertib

. Cencicriviroc

. Other Drug Type

Global Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease & NASH Market by Sales Channel (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

. Hospital Pharmacy

. Online Suppliers

. Retail Pharmacy

. Other Sales Channel

Global Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease & NASH Market by Region (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

. North America

. Europe

. Asia-Pacific

. Latin America

. Middle East

. Africa

Which Key Players Are Leading the Global Market and how much Share do they Hold?



The global market for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH is ascending and has made significant gains in NASH treatments. The players in the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH market are striving to tap the opportunities that this market offers. Companies are trying to explore the available prospects by adopting various strategies such as:

. Mergers and acquisitions.

. Product launches.

. Collaborations and partnerships.

Product approval is a major milestone facing all key competitors in the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH market. Several strategies were implemented by key market players between 2015 and Jan 2021. There are over 100 pharma companies involved in different aspects of NASH therapeutics, including drugs, diagnostics, biomarkers, services, analyses and others.

Top 20 Leading Players Profiled in the Report

. Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer)

. Roche Holding AG (Roche)

. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

. AstraZeneca PLC

. Novartis AG

. Merck & Co., Inc.

. AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie)

. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

. Genfit Biotechnology

. Cardax, Inc.

. Daewoong Co Ltd

. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

. GW Pharmaceuticals plc.









