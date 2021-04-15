Preliminary financial results for 3 months of 2021

English Lithuanian

﻿

In March, “Novaturas” Group resumed flights from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to Tenerife and Egypt. From Vilnius airport plains took off to United Arab Emirates and Maldives. During March, the Company served 6.4 thousand customers – 18% more than in the corresponding period last year. If compared to 2019, the number of customers served in March 2021 reached half the number of customers served in 2019. In total, during January - March, the Company served 8.9 thousand customers - 71% less than last year and 78% less than in 2019. Group revenue in March amounted to EUR 4.1 million and was 6% lower than the same time last year and 59% lower than in 2019. Cumulative January - March turnover reached EUR 5.5 million and was 76% and 81% lower than the corresponding time last year and in 2019.

"March 2021 has been noted by two positive aspects - we have finished refunding our travelers for the trips that have been cancelled due to the pandemic, and we have served 18% more customers than during same month last year. If compared revenues we have generated this March and in March 2019, we are only 6% behind. These achieved results might look modest if compared with operational and financial results generated in 2019, but in today's context it is a big step forward towards more sustainable planning”, says Audronė Keinytė, Head of “Novaturas” Group.

In April, the Company have resumed flights from all the Baltics to the most popular summer holiday destination - Turkey. The first plane took off from Vilnius on the 1st of April – the earliest of all the Baltics. Flights from Tallinn have started on the 3d of April, and plains from Riga will take off on the 21st of April. Winter holiday programs to Egyptian resorts and Tenerife are also continued in April. Flights to other popular summer destination Greece is planned to start in May if the epidemiological situation is in favor.

About “Novaturas” Group



AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO

Tomas Staškūnas

tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt ,

+370 687 10426

﻿