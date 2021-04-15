RedTeam Software Named to the Financial Times’ New List of Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam, a rapidly-growing construction management platform for commercial contractors, has earned a spot on the Financial Times’ new Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list, a ranking of high-growth companies throughout the Americas.



RedTeam placed 350 out of 500 companies to earn a place on the prestigious list. Companies were judged on their compound annual growth rate in revenue between 2016 and 2019.

“As the construction industry continues to look for innovative solutions to solve decades-old problems, our growth is driven by our success in delivering a best-in-class digital platform,” said Frédéric Guitton, RedTeam’s chief strategy officer. “We’re constantly innovating to allow people to collaborate from any location at any time and make sure all team members have the information they need to perform their work accurately, confidently and safely.”

In addition to the America’s Fastest Growing Companies list, RedTeam also earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

More than 20,000 projects were created in RedTeam in 2020, with more than 350,000 team members collaborating and contributing to the projects.

RedTeam is constantly adding tools and functions to meet the needs of the construction industry. RedTeam is now offering Fieldlens by RedTeam, a mobile plan markup tool that allows contractors to document conversations, punch list items, manage RFIs and submittals, update projects and more using photos and video and pin those directly to project plans. The company also made enhancements to its TeamPlayer app, which facilitates subcontractor collaboration by making it easier for all team members to access and respond to critical documents and transactions, resulting in more efficient communication, reduced risk, greater accountability, increased compliance and an overall improved subcontract relationship.

