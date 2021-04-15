Global Surgical Sponge Market Share Expected to Grow to USD 3500 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Surgical Sponge Market By Type (X-Ray Detectable Sponges, Cotton Gauze Sponges, Laparotomy Sponges, Nonwoven Sponges, and Others), By Material Type (Cotton, Cellulose, PVA, Polyurethane, Rayon, and Others), By Shape Type (Round, Cylindrical, Square, Rectangle, and Others), By Sterility Type (Sterile Surgical Sponge and Non-Sterile Surgical Sponge), By Sales Channel (Online and Offline), By Application (General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Laparotomy, Dental Surgery, ENT Surgery, and Others), By End-User (Pharmacy, Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Clinic, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Surgical Sponge Market was estimated at USD 2,000 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,500 Million by 2026. The global Surgical Sponge Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2019 to 2026”.

Surgical Sponge Market: Overview and Definition

A surgical sponge is cotton material inserted during an invasive operation to absorb fluids or separate tissue, with the aim of extracting the absorbent material until the procedure is completed. Gauze sponges are widely used in medicine and surgery as disposable medical supplies. They are usually made of gauze and are used to contain blood and other bodily fluids as well as clean wounds. Surgical sponges are what they're called when they're used in surgery. A surgical sponge is a type of sponge or pad that is used during surgery. A surgical sponge, also known as a lap sponge, is used to collect liquids from a surgical site. It may be used with suction to hold a surgical site clean, by a surgeon trying to stop bleeding, and in a variety of other situations.

Surgical Sponge Market: Industry Major Market Players

Medtronic

McKesson

Molnlycke

Zhende Medical

BSN Medical

Winner Medical

Dukal, Medline

JianErKang

Cardinal Health

Hakuzo

Hartmann

Texpol,

Deroyal

Lohmann & Rauscher

Allmed Medical

Ahlstrom

ASC

Medicom

Owens & Minor

Crosstex

B. Braun

Kettenbach

Incidences of abdominal diseases such as colon cancer and others are on the rise, which will boost the demand for surgical sponges. Every year, about 96,830 new cases of colon cancer are registered in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). During the forecast period of 2013 to 2019, the surgical sponge market is expected to expand at a rapid pace. This rapid expansion can be due to the growing number of surgical procedures performed around the world. In 2010, approximately 7.4 Million stomach surgeries were completed in the United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, with this figure projected to rise to nearly 8,109,000 by 2020. Similarly, the growing geriatric population would boost the demand for surgical sponges, as elderly people are more likely to suffer from abdominal disorders that necessitate surgery. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population would number about 2 billion people by the year 2050. As a result, both of the above variables will certainly improve the demand for laparotomy sponges.

Based on type segmentation, the surgical sponge market is divided into x-ray detectable sponges, cotton gauze sponges, laparotomy sponges, nonwoven sponges, and others. The cotton sponges are expected to hold the maximum market share owing to their high fluid absorbency. On the basis of shape type, the market is bifurcated into round, cylindrical, square, rectangle, and others. The rectangle-shaped surgical sponge is widely used in surgeries as they are small and can be easily held in the hands. Based on the sterility type, the market is split into sterile surgical sponges and non-sterile surgical sponges. The non-sterile surgical sponges are widely used by hospitals and clinics as they are more cost-effective compared with sterile surgical sponges, providing good cushioning support to any cuts or wounds. Based on the sterility type, the market is split into sterile surgical sponges and non-sterile surgical sponges. The non-sterile surgical sponges are widely used by hospitals and clinics as they are more cost-effective compared with sterile surgical sponges, providing good cushioning support to any cuts or wounds. The end-user segment is divided into pharmacy, hospital, ambulatory surgery center, clinic, and others. The hospital segment is considered to be the leading segment as a major count of surgeries of various types are operated at big hospitals owing to its big infrastructural and advanced medical facilities.

In 2016, North America was the market's top sales contributor, accounting for more than 35% of overall revenue. The growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of abdominal disorders, and increasing number of abdominal surgeries are all contributing to the market's expansion. In Asian countries, the incidence of cesarean section births is also high. Due to a large geriatric population, growing prevalence of abdominal disorders, and increased awareness of laparotomy, this regional market has high growth potential. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR. Japan, Korea, and China are among the 10 countries with the highest rates of stomach cancer, according to World Cancer Research's annual index.

Stryker revealed in June 2016 that over 180 million SurgiCount Protection Sponges have been used in over 10 million surgeries in the United States over the previous five years. SurgiCount's successful implementation in nearly 500 hospitals around the country showed the different hospitals can make inpatient safety protocols. ProCell Surgical Inc. announced the launch of ProCell in June 2020, a proprietary, first-to-market medical system that essentially automates the manual and obsolete method of surgical sponge-blood recovery for intraoperative autotransfusion (IAT). Scientists created microscopic sponges that absorbed and neutralized coronavirus in June 2020. Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon company and Takeda Pharmaceutical decided in April 2020 to cancel the J&J unit's proposed USD 400 million purchase of Takeda's surgical bleeding patch. A Federal Trade Commission inquiry into the proposed agreement based on the possible lack of competition in the market for fibrin sealant patches, which contributed to the decision. Stryker launched a surgical protection company in September 2017 with a no-mistakes sponge device. The machine relied on sterile bar-coded sponges and a computer tablet with proprietary software to keep track of all sponges. The machine boasted zero sponge use after nearly 11 million surgical operations over the last five years, involving the use of more than 200 million sponges.

Browse the full “Surgical Sponge Market By Type (X-Ray Detectable Sponges, Cotton Gauze Sponges, Laparotomy Sponges, Nonwoven Sponges, and Others), By Material Type (Cotton, Cellulose, PVA, Polyurethane, Rayon, and Others), By Shape Type (Round, Cylindrical, Square, Rectangle, and Others), By Sterility Type (Sterile Surgical Sponge and Non-Sterile Surgical Sponge), By Sales Channel (Online and Offline), By Application (General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Laparotomy, Dental Surgery, ENT Surgery, and Others), By End-User (Pharmacy, Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Clinic, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/surgical-sponge-market

This report segments the surgical sponge market as follows:

Global Surgical Sponge Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Cotton Gauze Sponges

Nonwoven Sponges

X-Ray Detectable Sponges

Laparotomy Sponges

Others

Global Surgical Sponge Market: By Material Type Segmentation Analysis

Polyurethane

Cotton

Cellulose

PVA

Rayon

Others

Global Surgical Sponge Market: By Shape Type Segmentation Analysis

Cylindrical

Round

Rectangle

Square

Others

Global Surgical Sponge Market: By Sterility Type Segmentation Analysis

Non-Sterile Surgical Sponge

Sterile Surgical Sponge

Global Surgical Sponge Market: By Sales Channel Segmentation Analysis

Offline

Online

Global Surgical Sponge Market: By Segmentation Analysis Application

General Surgery

Dental Surgery

Laparotomy

Neurosurgery

ENT Surgery

Others

Global Surgical Sponge Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Pharmacy

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Clinic

Others

