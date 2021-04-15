New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06061831/?utm_source=GNW





How Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Impacting Pharmaceutical Industry?

The global pharmaceuticals industry is in the throes of transition, both clinical trials and regulatory approvals have been challenged by the proliferation of specialized drugs catering to smaller patient groups. In order to boost results in drug discovery, clinical trials, and research and development, the pharmaceutical and life sciences companies are switching to robotic process control, artificial intelligence and machine learning. All these factors are anticipated to propel demand for artificial intelligence in pharmaceutical across the globe.

Artificial Intelligence Anticipated to Revolutionize Several Aspects of Pharmaceutical Industry

The way drugs are made, prescribed and ingested today will be standardized by artificial intelligence. Many facets of the pharmaceuticals and life sciences industry will also be revolutionized but will not heal sickness or replace physicians. Understanding the main aim of artificial intelligence, which is to improve human capability and accomplishment instead of challenging it, would dispel much of the technology’s concerns and put out its excellent ability to serve humanity.

Which Factors are Fueling AI in Pharmaceuticals Industry Growth?

. Growing Complexity of Modern Pharmacology

. Growing Demand for Viable Therapeutic Candidates

. Improves Overall R&D Productivity

. Concerns Associated with Rising Capital Requirements in Drug Discovery

. Increasing Awareness Related to Artificial Intelligence Among Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

. Lack of Skilled Professionals

. Limited Availability of Datasets

Application

. Drug Discovery

. Precision Medicine

. Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

. Research

Technology

. Machine Learning

. Other Technologies

Offering

. Hardware

. Software

. Services

Deployment

. Cloud

. On-Premises



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 13 leading national markets:

By Region (Segmental Breakdown for All the Regions)

. North America

- U.S.

- Canada

. Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. RoW



Key Questions Answered by this Report

. What is the current size of the overall global AI in Pharmaceuticals market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

. What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall AI in Pharmaceuticals market over the next ten years?

. What are the main segments within the overall AI in Pharmaceuticals market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

. What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

. What are the largest national markets for the world AI in Pharmaceuticals? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

. How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

. Which are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

. What are the main trends that will affect the world AI in Pharmaceuticals market between 2021 and 2031?

. What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

. How will the global AI in Pharmaceuticals market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

. How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?





