Davos Brands LLC Leverages BrandMuscle to Scale Production of Customized Point-of-Sale Assets Targeting Hyper-Local Customers

CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced that it has partnered with Davos Brands, a New York-based importer and marketer of luxury spirits, wine, and sake.



Tapping into BrandMuscle’s vast network of distributor relationships and Intelligent Local Marketing Platform, Davos Brands can provide their branded assets and customizable point-of-sale marketing templates to their sales representatives with greater ease and ensure brand compliance. BrandMuscle’s print capabilities allow Davos Brands to create professional-quality collateral and provide the rapid speed-to-market needed to effectively keep up with the beverage alcohol industry’s many seasonal and product promotions. They’ll also continue to produce dynamic shelf talkers, case cards, drink menus, table tents, and posters through BrandMuscle.

The Davos Brands luxury portfolio is currently composed of Aviation American Gin, Balcones Distilling, Sombra Mezcal, Astral Tequila, iichiko Shochu, and TYKU Sake. Aviation American Gin has become one of their premier products. With an impressive marketing push, Aviation expanded outside of the U.S. into over 40 international markets.

Aviation American Gin is lighter on the juniper flavor than many craft gins. Wine Enthusiast gave Aviation a 97-point ranking, the magazine’s highest ranking for any gin. After actor Ryan Reynolds tasted Aviation, the superhero in the film Deadpool decided to invest in the company. “Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world,” Reynolds said. “Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way.” As co-owner, Reynolds got involved in both creative direction and became the famous face of the company.

Working in beverage alcohol for two decades, BrandMuscle has built strong relationships with national distributors. BrandMuscle’s trusted technology gets branded assets and templates to distributors’ sales reps in a more seamless, efficient way, without compromising consistency or compliance.

“By partnering with BrandMuscle, Davos has been able to effectively scale our brand’s marketing while saving time and money,” said Daniel Mandelbaum, Marketing VP of Davos Brands LLC. “The BrandMuscle platform allows us to create pre-approved templates for branded collateral, such as shelf-talkers and neckers, and send marketing materials with just a few clicks.”

About Davos Brands

A Diageo wholly owned subsidiary whose mission is to build and develop the highest quality, best-in-class wine and spirits brands that create a meaningful, valuable connection with consumers. We do this through teamwork, passion, innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and relentless perseverance. The Davos Brands team members are recognized to be amongst the best performers in the industry. The team operates in a collegiate, open-structure, and dynamic mode. We think outside of the box and finds ways to obtain outstanding results through an entrepreneurial focus. Based in New York, the Davos Brands luxury portfolio is currently composed of Aviation American Gin, Balcones Distilling, Sombra Mezcal, Astral Tequila, iichiko Shochu, and TYKU Sake. Visit www.davosbrands.com/ for more information.

About BrandMuscle