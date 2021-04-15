Aboriginal Congress of Alberta Enhances Services By Creating A Direct Communications App

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aboriginal Congress of Alberta Association (ACAA) has launched a new mobile application in order to further their mandate of engaging with and supporting urban and rural Indigenous peoples throughout Alberta. The ACAA chose to work with local software developer Aivia Design and Technology Engineering to build the cross-platform app, as well as the web-based administration panel used to manage app content.



Having the mobile app available to the public will allow the ACAA to send push notifications directly to their members’ devices regarding community outreach projects, advocacy activities, news, announcements and other vital communications.

Beverly Allard, the President of the ACAA as well as a Director with the National Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, said “Because our primary audience is people living off-reserve throughout the province, being able to reach out to them directly is a monumental upgrade to our communications toolkit. We can make sure that information reaches the people it needs to, on a platform that is simple and easy for anyone to pick up and use.”

The Aboriginal Congress of Alberta Association mobile app is available for free download now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About the Aboriginal Congress of Alberta Association (ACAA)

The ACAA works to represent and assert the rights and interests of indigenous individuals living off-reserve in Alberta’s urban and rural areas. Through community engagement , advocacy, research, and partnership building, ACAA works to promote equitable representation for all Indigenous Peoples within Alberta.

Media Contact:

Delilah Mah, ACAA

info@aboriginalcongress.com

780. 699. 9091