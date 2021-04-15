Save the Date: Act-On Software Announces Growth ‘21 Virtual Conference Featuring Renowned MarTech Influencers

Portland, Oregon, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, the leading growth marketing automation platform, today announced Growth ‘21, a free, virtual conference designed to meet the overwhelming demand for growth-oriented marketing practices in 2021 and beyond. Growth ‘21 will run from May 25-26, and will bring together thousands of marketers of all skill sets to demonstrate key tactical and strategic practices within growth marketing automation. The event will feature talks from notable industry leaders Ann Handley, Rand Fishkin, and Michael Brenner, as well as Act-On customers who will share strategies and lead workshops on growth marketing automation tactics leveraged within their specific industry. Those interested in attending can register for the free event here. Once their seat is saved, they’ll receive exclusive conference-related content before and after the event.





The conference highlights key topics of growth marketing automation, including sessions on customer pipeline and business growth, improving customer experiences, and strategies to drive product engagement no matter what you sell. Attendees will be empowered with the tools, tech, and strategies that will help them attract, engage, and retain customers. These lessons will be outlined in talks by notable martech influencers, as well as three session tracks:

MarTech Influencers Ann Handley, Rand Fishkin, and Michael Brenner will share their outlook on the future of martech, as well as insights on how to uplevel your marketing strategy straight from their own personal tool belts.

Growth Marketing Strategies dives into every facet of a modern marketing automation approach. Attendees can enjoy between six and eight hour and half-hour sessions dedicated to sharing strategies, best practices, and real use cases that will help personalize and extend the customer journey, consistently elevate a brand, and share customer experiences.

Growth Marketing Workshops will sharpen growth marketing automation skills at all levels with tactical workshops designed to help implement and execute personalization at scale.

Act-On Customer Exclusive Sessions will be run by experienced members of the Act-On Software team and will provide insights into the product and best practices for elevating marketing automation programs.





Unlike traditional in-person events, this fully virtual conference allows marketers from all corners of the world to come together, with no need for airline tickets or expensive hotels. But virtual doesn’t mean less engaging. This event will be packed with opportunities for networking, personal sessions with product experts, and the full ability for attendees to design their own conference agenda for their specific needs and interests. Note: For those who register and end up not being able to attend, Act-On will send recordings and curated content their way so they don’t miss a beat.



Growth ‘21 is an excellent opportunity for marketers to hone their skills and learn from the best in the business. For more information and to easily register for the free conference, visit: https://act-on.com/growth-marketing-conference-2021/

About Act-On Software: Act-On Software is the world’s growth marketing leader, offering solutions that empower marketers to move beyond the lead and engage targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can strategize smart, effective solutions to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. For more information, visit Act-On Software.