AUDIENCEX Ranks #80 on Financial Times List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX , the largest independent trading desk built for performance marketers and agencies, was named one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas by The Financial Times. AUDIENCEX has rapidly expanded its practice of helping middle-market businesses deliver greater impact from their marketing dollars, with resulting revenue growth of 78% YoY in the first quarter of 2021. Company projections for the remainder of the year indicate demand has already surpassed pre-Covid levels, and with incoming stimulus and entire sectors of the economy still yet to return to full operation, AUDIENCEX expects its growth trajectory to continue through the rest of 2021 and beyond.



“On one level, our success has been a reflection of larger macroeconomic forces: returning demand, accelerated ecommerce, and stimulus. But on the other hand, it’s also a reflection of a shift in marketers’ priorities away from buying impressions and toward buying outcomes and performance,” said Jason Wulfsohn, Co-Founder and COO of AUDIENCEX. “Marketers are holding their dollars more accountable, and AUDIENCEX is built to help them do that consistently, even with major disruptions coming to the industry.”

As advertisers ramp up their media budgets, they are contending with sweeping changes to the media ecosystem itself. A confluence of factors, from the deprecation of third-party browser cookies and mobile ad IDs (MAIDs), to rising costs on social platforms and a growing patchwork of privacy regulations, promise to upend the fundamental linkages of media exchange and force advertisers to change the way they operate. With its proprietary trading technology and deep expertise in data privacy, AUDIENCEX is uniquely positioned to partner with performance advertisers in developing solutions for a post-cookie environment.

Following their recent acquisition of Bigbuzz Marketing Group , AUDIENCEX plans for further acquisition activity in the remainder of 2021, along with continued development of tdX, the company’s trading desk built at scale for agencies and brands. Beyond this AUDIENCEX experienced a 23% increase in headcount in the first three months of 2021, with another 18 positions currently open across the organization.

“The FT recognition solidifies what we’ve known for a while, that we are meeting a very real need for today’s marketers and agencies and the demand for AUDIENCEX isn’t slowing down any time soon,” said Reeve Benaron, CEO and co-founder of AUDIENCEX. “We’ve faced an extremely challenging year and it’s been a privilege to see our team overcome difficulties to achieve such tremendous growth.”

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is a leading digital advertising platform for brands and agencies. We offer strategic, unbiased, omnichannel performance solutions, and create value for our clients by delivering a combination of innovative technology, strategic media buying, and data-driven analysis to effectively target and engage consumers throughout the entire purchase funnel. Consistently named one of the fastest growing and most successful companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and The Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including New York, Dallas and Seattle. For more information visit ﻿ www.audiencex.com .