China Blood Product Industry Report, 2020-2027

In 2020, the lot release volume of blood products in China sustained growth, hitting 101.31 million bottles, a year-on-year upsurge of 12.7%.



Wherein, the lot release volume of human albumin rose 14.78% on an annualized basis, making up 60%; that of human immunoglobulin (pH4) for intravenous injection as a percentage of 12.92% in the total showed a year-on-year increase of 11.78%; that of human tetanus immunoglobulin soared by 76.7% and accounted for 6.9%; other products like human fibrinogen, human prothrombin complex and human coagulation factor VIII took relatively low shares.



The Health Commission of Yunnan Province proposed to set up 24 plasma collection stations (adding 20 new ones based on the 4 pilot ones) across the province, according to the Plan of Yunnan Province for Setting up Plasma Collection Stations (2020-2023) (Exposure Draft) it issued in December 2020. Currently, Shanghai Blood Products under Beijing Tiantan Biological Products has 2 pilot stations operated in Yunnan, having collected a total of around 42 tons. Also, the document indicates blood product companies that construct production bases in Yunnan will be given priority to build. With its plasma station expansion plan, Yunnan may set the pace in loosening the restrictions on new plasma stations. On one estimate, China had boasted 273 plasma collection stations by the end of 2020.



In 2020, the pandemic suspended plasma collection in China for two months, stopping collection volume growth. Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences predicted a like-on-like slump of 22%, or 1,000 tons, in plasma collection volume in the first half of 2020.



Companies with more plasma stations, such as Beijing Tiantan Biological Products, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products, China Biologic Products and Hualan Biological Engineering gather pace and will scramble for larger shares on the strength of their great ability to collect plasma, promising their far higher industry status. In 2019, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products, Hualan Biological Engineering, China Biologic Products and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products took a higher combined market share of up to 34.47%.



In recent years, there were an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions among blood products companies in China. Leaders roared ahead mainly by way of mergers and acquisitions, an expansion model supplemented by self-built plasma stations. Mergers and acquisitions have been a key part of their long-term strategic plans.



On January 28, 2020, Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy made an announcement that it would merge with Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical and restructure it, and raise funds. Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy now has 13 plasma collection stations, collecting roughly 400 tons in 2019, compared with Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical which owns 10 stations collecting 240 tons in 2019. Moreover, Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy and Xinjiang Deyuan Bioengineering forged a strategic partnership in which Xinjiang Deyuan Bioengineering promises to provide over 180-ton plasma for Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy every year, totaling more than 900 tons for the five years to come. Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy is thus expected to be a first-echelon player in the industry.



China Blood Product Industry Report, 2020-2027 highlights the following:

China blood product industry (policy, status quo, market structure, supply & demand, market size, competitive pattern);

China blood product market segments (status quo, bid price, competitive pattern);

13 blood product companies (operation, revenue structure, gross margin, blood product business, etc.);

Summary and forecast.

