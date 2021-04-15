Landsvirkjun pays 50mn USD dividends for 2020 

English Icelandic

The Board of Landsvirkjun's proposal for a 50 million USD dividend payment to owners for the year 2020 was approved during the Annual General Meeting, held today.



During the meeting, the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs re-appointed Board members for Landsvirkjun’s Board of Directors.

Members of Landsvirkjun’s Board of Directors: Jónas Þór Guðmundsson, Álfheiður Ingadóttir, Jón Björn Hákonarson, Guðfinna Jóhanna Guðmundsdóttir and Gunnar Tryggvason.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the Board of Directors’ report and consolidated accounts for the past financial year.





Deloitte ehf. was elected as the audit company for Landsvirkjun as recommended by the Icelandic National Audit Office.

Jónas Þór Guðmundsson re-elected Chairman of the Board

Jónas Þór Guðmundsson was re-elected Chairman of the Board and Álfheiður Ingadóttir was elected Vice Chairman of the Board, at the first meeting held by the Board.