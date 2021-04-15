The Community College Market is expected to grow by $ 18.22 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Community College Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961895/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on community college market in us provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on non-traditional learners and workforce development. In addition, focus on non-traditional learners is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The community college market in us market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



The community college market in us is segmented as below:

By Product

• Government funds

• Tuition and fees

• Grants and contracts

• Others



By Application

• Associate degree

• TVET certification

• Continuing education

• Bachelors degree



This study identifies the increased online presence as one of the prime reasons driving the community college market in us growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on community college market in us covers the following areas:

• Community college market in us sizing

• Community college market in us forecast

• Community college market in us industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading community college market in us vendors that include Alaska Vocational Technical Center, CENTRAL LOUISIANA TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE, Cleveland Community College, Garden City Community College, Lake Area Technical College, NCK Tech., North Florida College, Northeast Community College, Santa Barbara City College, and Walla Walla Community College.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

