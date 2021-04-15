English French

PRESS RELEASE

April 15th, 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA

March 2021 traffic figures

Groupe ADP total traffic1 is down by -32.2 % in March 2021 compared to March 2020, with 8.6 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 33.1% of the March 2019 group traffic1.

At Paris Aéroport alone, with 1.3 million passengers welcomed, the traffic decreased by -63.2% in March 2021 compared to March 2020. It stands at 15.3% of the March 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 0.9 million passengers in March 2021 (-64.1% versus March 2020) and Paris-Orly 0.4 million passengers (‑61.3% versus March 2020).

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2E and 2F are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. At Paris-Orly, only Orly 2 and 3 are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, the Hajj terminal at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia is closed, as well as Nosy Be airport in Madagascar since March 29th. The other airports are open to commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply. The travel restrictions have been tightened in a number of countries since March with the resurgence of the pandemic. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open for domestic and international commercial flights limited to the countries India has signed bilateral agreements with.

In Paris Aéroport and in March 20212:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was down (-69.5%), due to the decrease of all the destinations: North America (-81.4%), Asia-Pacific (-78.5%), Latin America (‑76.4%), the Middle East (-67.7%), Africa (‑54.4%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by -66.1%;

Traffic within mainland France was down by -37.0%;

Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was down by -73.4%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by -54.4%. The connecting rate stood at 33.1%, up by 5.8 points compared with March 2020.

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is down by -60.2% compared to 2020, at 24.9 million passengers, standing at 33.2% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019, while traffic in Paris Aéroport is down by -75.1%, at 4.7 million passengers, standing at 19.7% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP3, decreased by -16.7% in March 20212, and by -59.3% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -49.8% in March 20212, and by -66.8% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -35.9% in March 20212, and by -70.3% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20204, decreased by -7.3% in March 20212, and by -42.1% since the beginning of the year.

Passengers Mar. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Jan.- Mar. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 899,107 -64.1% 2,896,108 -77.9% 12,060,645 -83.4% Paris-Orly 430,153 -61.3% 1,773,011 -68.7% 6,898,921 -77.2% Total Paris Aéroport 1,329,260 -63.2% 4,669,119 -75.1% 18,895,956 -81.6% Santiago de Chile 637,412 -49.8% 2,034,226 -66.8% 4,442,732 -81.3% Amman 159,832 -35.9% 450,378 -70.3% 983,192 -88.5% New Delhi 3,412,670 -3.2% 9,701,424 -37.9% 22,583,736 -66.4% Hyderabad 1,094,832 5.0% 3,324,446 -31.0% 8,046,584 -62.7% Cebu 82,703 -78.4% 208,256 -91.4% 516,427 -95.7% Total GMR Airports 4,590,205 -7.3% 13,234,126 -42.1% 31,146,747 -69.1% Antalya 559,332 +2.0% 1,146,229 -50.9% 8,582,971 -75.6% Ankara 447,180 -23.7% 1,104,350 -56.7% 3,609,740 -71.7% Izmir 455,556 -9.8% 1,132,036 -48.3% 4,403,853 -62.6% Bodrum 68,933 +27.6% 160,493 -27.0% 1,434,124 -66.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 24,416 +34.1% 60,275 -22.8% 256,606 -75.8% Medina 106,865 -43.7% 327,539 -80.9% 864,370 -89.2% Tunisia 6,782 -73.5% 28,968 -77.7% 233,944 -92.1% Georgia 61,524 -29.0% 103,720 -80.3% 218,079 -94.5% North Macedonia 51,104 -35.7% 155,200 -63.9% 507,889 -80.7% Zagreb(5) 43,731 -54.9% 113,328 -76.6% 553,817 -83.3% Total TAV Airports 1,825,423 -16.7% 4,332,138 -59.3% 20,665,393 -76.2%





Aircraft Movements Mar. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Jan.- Mar. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 13,488 -41.4% 38,967 -59.3% 155,632 -67.7% Paris-Orly 4 410 -53.1% 15,783 -61.8% 57,493 -72.5% Total Paris Aéroport 17,898 -44.8% 54,750 -60.0% 213,125 -69.2% Santiago de Chile 5,672 -37.0% 17,654 -54.9% 41,218 -73.0% Amman 2,195 -24.4% 6,124 - 58.6% 15,553 - 79.7% New Delhi 27,370 0.6% 76,658 -26.9% 189,823 -56.8% Hyderabad 10,562 -5.6% 30,977 -28.0% 80,643 -55.4% Cebu 934 -77.2% 2,681 -88.1% 6,623 -93.6% Total GMR Airports 38,866 -8.5% 110,316 -35.3% 277,089 -61.7% Antalya 3,773 +2.6% 8,273 -47.5% 54,683 -71.9% Ankara 3,689 -18.2% 8,999 -49.4% 30,974 -63.3% Izmir 3,372 -6.0% 8,234 -43.8% 34,077 -53.7% Bodrum 585 +57.7% 1,296 -10.6% 10,402 -61.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 185 +28.5% 517 -18.5% 2,169 -68.9% Medina 1,288 -34.3% 3,835 -68.9% 9,956 -83.0% Tunisia 105 -59.8% 424 -63.3% 2,736 -85.0% Georgia 1,098 -21.5% 2,376 -60.6% 8,400 -78.5% North Macedonia 812 -6.2% 2,116 -43.9% 7,371 -65.8% Zagreb(5) 1,648 -28.7% 4,300 -49.0% 17,373 -60.8% Total TAV Airports 16,555 -13.2% 40,370 -50.8% 178,141 -69.0%

Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Mar. 2021

% change 2021/2020 Share of total traffic Jan.-Mar 2021

% change 2021/2020 Share of total traffic France -37.0% 26.8% -59.0% 25.5% Europe -66.1% 33.5% -82.3% 28.5% Other International

Of which -69.5% 39.7% -74.2% 46.0% Africa -54.4% 17.7% -65.5% 17.6% North America -81.4% 5.1% -86.5% 5.2% Latin America -76.4% 3.2% -77.6% 3.7% Middle-East -67.7% 5.2% -79.3% 4.9% Asia-Pacific -78.5% 2.9% -89.8% 2.4% French Overseas Territories -73.4% 5.6% -50.6% 12.1% Total Paris Aéroport -63.2% 100.0% -75.1% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Mar. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Jan.- Mar. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Connecting Passengers(1) 212,566 - 54.4% 691,462 - 70.6% Connecting rate 33.1% +5.8 pts 30.8% +5.5pts Seat load factor 52.8% -11.6 pts 57.2% -21.8pts

(1) Departing passengers

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020, group revenue stood at €2,137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1,169 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport as of January 1st, 2019.

2 Compared to March 2020.

3 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

4 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.

5 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

Attachment