Artefact accelerates global ambitions

and opens US office

Expansion gives data services specialist a footprint across Europe, Asia, Middle-East, Africa and the Americas (North and South)

Paris, April 15, 2021 – 5:45 pm CEST - Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a data services company, announces the expansion of its operations to the US. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence in Los Angeles, Artefact USA will help the company better serve its global accounts, initiate relationships with US-based clients and build stronger ties with local partners. Industry veteran Ghadi Hobeika will lead the company’s business development in the region; he joins Artefact from real estate giant Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to establish the US operations and then serve as Managing Partner for Artefact USA.

Artefact works with its clients to transform their operations by unlocking the value of the data they hold. Blending data expertise, consulting methodologies and digital marketing, its objective is to drive customer-focused experiences.

The US team will work closely with Artefact’s global offices; software engineers and data scientists at the company’s Paris hub will be a pivotal part of leveraging the company's data marketing, data science and data engineering expertise and proven methodologies.

Artefact has emerged as a global leader in end-to-end data-driven services, from strategy and data governance to operations. It has led major data transformation projects using the company’s core offerings (which include Data Maturity Assessment, Marketing ROI, Marketing Mix Modelling and the eCommerce Acceleration suite) for global companies including L’Oréal, Sanofi, Samsung and Danone.

Artefact’s portfolio also includes digital and data marketing services and expertise, which will be critical for the US office as the advertising industry continues to evolve rapidly. Online advertising and marketing spend, driven by the shift to online shopping (which has been accelerated by the pandemic), is predicted to surpass offline in 2021 for the first time, while marketers are planning to build and execute first-party data strategies and set up collaborative second-party data partnerships.

Ghadi Hobeika brings strategy consulting, ecommerce and omnichannel retail experience. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in implementing best-in-class digital and data strategies at legacy organisations with a strong focus on customer engagement and business transformation.

He says: "This is the start of an exciting new chapter for Artefact and we have big plans to help US brands complete long-term transformational business and marketing strategies by leveraging our digital and data ecosystems. I am looking forward to the months ahead."

"The US expansion of Artefact will strengthen our existing relationship with the company in Europe and Asia. Their presence in North America is key at a time when L’Oréal is accelerating its delivery of global data and AI-based projects," says Stephane Lannuzel, Beauty Tech Program Director at L’Oréal.

"Artefact has enjoyed an exceptional growth and track record in recent years and we are thrilled to further our global ambitions with this new operation in North America. With major hubs in EMEA, Asia and the Americas (US and Brazil), our expanding global footprint helps us to become an even better partner to our existing clients, while developing new opportunities with additional enterprises,” says Vincent Luciani, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artefact.





