Primary CTS 2.0 Patent Is Granted by USPTO

Alliance BioEnergy Plus Inc., DBA Blue Biofuels, (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company its primary patent on its Cellulose-to-Sugar technology system.

The Company has filed for an additional patent based on further development of the CTS system and is in the process of filing more additional patents.

CEO Ben Slager expressed that “Obtaining the key patent is a major technological achievement and ensures that the company is in full ownership of its core technology. The additional patents will further broaden our intellectual property landscape against potential competitors.”

The Company also reports that while testing will continue on its 4th generation prototype, it has generated enough data to start the design and manufacture of the 5th generation system which will be larger, more advanced, and more automated. The Company plans to have the 5th generation in operation 4 to 6 months from today.

In parallel, the Company continues to develop the bioplastic production process related to the CTS process. First promising samples of bioplastics have been made. The Company has decided to put more effort and resources towards this part of the Company’s technological roadmap.

ABOUT OUR CLEAN TECHNOLOGY

CTS technology can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste -- into sugars and subsequently into biofuels, and bioplastics, without the use of enzymes or liquid acids. CTS stands for Cellulose to Sugar. The cellulose is converted into sugar and lignin. The sugar is further converted into bio-ethanol and other biofuels. The lignin may be further converted into bioplastics. CTS has a near zero carbon footprint. The CTS process is an independently-developed patented and proprietary technology that is fully owned by the Company.

Management believes that bio-fuel originating from the Company’s CTS process will be eligible to receive generous D3 cellulosic Renewable Fuel Credits (“RINs”) from the US Government. The D3 RIN is currently $2.87/gallon of ethanol, which is in addition to the market price of ethanol. This incentive is offered to all domestic cellulosic fuel producers whose fuel is used in the transportation industry. This mandate was 590 million gallons for 2020. The mandate for 2021 has not yet been determined by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

