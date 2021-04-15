The Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market is expected to grow by $ 5.29 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015488/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on synchronous electric motors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient motors and growing need for precise operating speed and position control. In addition, increasing demand for energy-efficient motors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The synchronous electric motors market analysis include product segment, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The synchronous electric motors market is segmented as below:

By Product

• DC excited synchronous electric motors

• Non-excited synchronous electric motors



By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Chemical and petrochemical

• Metals and mining

• Power generation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of permanent magnet synchronous motors in industrial applicationsas one of the prime reasons driving the synchronous electric motors market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading synchronous electric motors market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Baumuller Nurnberg GmbH, Bosch Rexroth AG, Emerson Electric Co., Nidec Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., VEM Group, and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA. Also, the synchronous electric motors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

