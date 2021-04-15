The Global Gaming Peripheral Market is expected to grow by $ 3.36 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060864/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gaming peripheral market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of e-sports and the increasing availability of advanced gaming consoles. In addition, the rising popularity of e-sports is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gaming peripheral market analysis includes the technology and type segments and geographic landscape.



The gaming peripheral market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Wired

• Wireless



By Type

• Controllers

• Headsets

• Keyboards

• Gaming mice

• Mouse pads



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of ultra-HD TVs and PCs as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming peripheral market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gaming peripheral market covers the following areas:

• Gaming peripheral market sizing

• Gaming peripheral market forecast

• Gaming peripheral market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming peripheral market vendors that include Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Also, the gaming peripheral market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

