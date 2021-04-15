LECTRA: Lectra confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme

English French

Lectra confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme

Paris, April 15, 2021 – Lectra (FR0000065484 LSS), a company listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (compartment B), confirms, based on the consolidated financial statements of its last fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its eligibility for inclusion in French SME equity savings plans “PEA-PME” for the next twelve months.

Lectra complies with the criteria for the inclusion of companies in the PEA-PME savings plans set by the French Decree n° 2014-283 of March 4, 2014, i.e. having less than 5 000 employees and a total revenue below 1 500 million euros or total assets below 2 000 million euros.

As a consequence, investment in Lectra shares can be made through PEA-PME savings accounts, relief specifically applicable to investments in small and mid-cap companies, benefiting from the same tax advantages as the traditional Equity Savings Plan (PEA).





About Lectra

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 34 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With more than 1,700 employees, Lectra reported revenues of 236 million euros in 2020. Lectra is listed on Euronext Paris (LSS).

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com





