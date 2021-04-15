The Global Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market is expected to grow by $ 1.49 billion during 2021-2025. However, the market's growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112270/?utm_source=GNW

49 billion during 2021-2025. However, the market’s growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Our report on the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for higher productivity and the increasing need for CPQ software from APAC. In addition, the increasing need for higher productivity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The configure price and quote (CPQ) software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographical landscape.



The configure price and quote (CPQ) software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the low price of CPQ software as one of the prime reasons driving the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on configure price and quote (CPQ) software market covers the following areas:

• Configure price and quote (CPQ) software market sizing

• Configure price and quote (CPQ) software market forecast

• Configure price and quote (CPQ) software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading configure price and quote (CPQ) software market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Aspire Technologies, Cincom Systems Inc., Hansen Technologies Ltd., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Thoma Bravo LP. Also, the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



