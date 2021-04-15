The Global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market is expected to grow by $ 140.92 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114953/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on passenger ticket vending machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing cashless vending by NFC technology, improved passenger ticketing experience through TVMs, and affordable access to smart transit systems. In addition, increasing cashless vending by NFC technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The passenger ticket vending machine market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The passenger ticket vending machine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Railway stations

• Subway stations

• Bus stations

• Airports



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of distinct connected TVMs as one of the prime reasons driving the passenger ticket vending machine market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of TVMS in automated fare collection systems and retrofitting of TVMs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on passenger ticket vending machine market covers the following areas:

• Passenger ticket vending machine market sizing

• Passenger ticket vending machine market forecast

• Passenger ticket vending machine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading passenger ticket vending machine market vendors that include AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, DUCATI Energia SPA, Flowbird SAS, ICA Chipkartensysteme GmbH, init SE, OMRON Corp., Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Sigma Spa, SPX Corp., and Xerox Corp. Also, the passenger ticket vending machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

