Stolt-Nielsen Elects Janet Ashdown to Board of Directors

LONDON, April 15, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that Janet Ashdown has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Stolt-Nielsen Limited.

"Ms. Ashdown’s extensive industry experience, has given her good exposure to some of Stolt-Nielsen’s key markets. I am confident that she will bring constructive challenge and strategic insights to the Board," said CEO Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen.

The Board of Directors of SNL received approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today to fill the vacancy. With the addition of Ms. Janet Ashdown, the Stolt-Nielsen Board now has eight members, five of which are independent.

Ms. Ashdown is a highly-experienced Director and has served on the boards of four FTSE 250 companies across a broad range of industrial sectors. She joined BP plc in 1980, and during her 30 year career there had excellent exposure to some of Stolt-Nielsen’s key markets. In her last role with BP she was responsible for a £20bn network of fuel outlets across the UK. With experience of managing complex supply chain operations Janet also brings a good understanding of industrial distribution businesses and has a strong interest in the energy transition, hydrogen and carbon capture, and the ESG agenda.

Janet is currently Non-Executive Director and Chair, Corporate Sustainability Committee at RHI Magnesita N.V, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at Victrex plc, Senior Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Chair at Marshalls plc and Senior Independent Director, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at the Department For Business, Innovation and Skills, UK. Ms. Ashdown holds a BSc in Engineering from Swansea University, UK.

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and investments in LNG.

