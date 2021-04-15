The Global Set-top Box Market is expected to grow by $ 3.39 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Set-top Box Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05126595/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on set-top box market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of voice control into set-top boxes and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A). In addition, integration of voice control into set-top boxes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The set-top box market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The set-top box market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Satellite set-top box

• DTT set-top box

• IPTV set-top box

• OTT set-top box

• Cable set-top box



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing number of product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the set-top box market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on set-top box market covers the following areas:

• Set-top box market sizing

• Set-top box market forecast

• Set-top box market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading set-top box market vendors that include ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Technicolor SA. Also, the set-top box market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

