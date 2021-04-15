Kentico Kontent’s Brand-new User Interface Streamlines Enterprise Content Operations

BRNO, Czech Republic and BEDFORD, N.H., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kentico Kontent team has released their new, streamlined user interface. These improvements create an intuitive authoring environment that frees enterprise content teams to execute their content operations faster and with a minimal learning curve.



Changes made to the UI are the result of valuable feedback from customers and partners, observations, usability testing, and analyses done by Kontent’s UX team. “Our goal was to create a modern and visually appealing UI with fresh colors and contrasts emphasizing important elements,” comments Tadeas Kubat, VP User Experience at Kentico Kontent. “The new look makes it easier for editors to find content and action items, helping them stay focused on the task at hand.”

With the increasing volume of content produced in each organization, it is critical for enterprise content teams to quickly find what they need but also share their content across other departments and govern access to it. To address these issues, the Kontent team has also released their Collections feature that lets enterprises manage all their content in a single repository while maintaining control over which users can access each type of content.

Using this new feature, teams can share content items across departments, websites, and experiences to ensure consistency and eliminate error-prone duplication that reduces efficiency and frustrates many enterprise content teams. Collections combined with the new interface and unique capabilities such as Simultaneous and In-Context Editing distinguish Kentico Kontent from other vendors in the Headless CMS market and empower large organizations to achieve more with their content.

“I really like the UI. Almost every part of it is an improvement. Not only does it look more modern and professional, I believe the actual user experience has been improved and it’s easier to navigate and use after these changes,” says Andy Thompson, CTO at Luminary, a leading digital agency from Australia that helps large global enterprises build digital experiences with Kentico Kontent.

The team’s dedication to delivering the most intuitive headless CMS has not gone unnoticed by their customers. Thanks to positive reviews from satisfied users on G2.com, Inc., Kentico Kontent has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Grid® for Headless CMS for the seventh time.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated large organizations’ needs to digitalize their experiences, and it’s clear that traditional, monolithic content management systems often hinder enterprise projects. In contrast to monolithic solutions, modern cloud-based headless content management systems provide organizations with security, governance, scalability, and, most importantly, agility to adapt to frequent market changes that everyone will have to face in the post-pandemic era. The Kentico Kontent headless CMS saw impressive growth in 2020, onboarding new clients such as TUI, Vlerick Business School, INEOS, or Gates Ventures.

Looking forward, the Kentico Kontent team is committed to advancing their product capabilities and user experience. They believe providing a best-in-class authoring interface is essential in enabling these organizations to succeed. “Now we at Kontent are going to start iteratively adding other elements in a way that won’t be disruptive to our users. Gradually, these updates will improve usability, accessibility, and managing content on mobile devices,” concludes Tadeas Kubat.

Kentico Kontent is an industry-leading headless CMS that empowers enterprise content teams to manage all their content in a single repository. Flexible content models, real-time collaboration, and workflow lead to faster content production, better consistency, and higher quality. Content is managed completely independent of the presentation, freeing developers to build engaging digital experiences using the technologies of their choice.