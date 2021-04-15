The Global Construction Materials Market is expected to grow by $ 1123.07 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Materials Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219326/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on construction materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in number of smart cities, increased government spending on infrastructure, and increase in construction of green buildings. In addition, increase in number of smart cities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The construction materials market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



The construction materials market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cement

• Construction aggregate

• Concrete bricks

• Construction metals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the efficiency improvement as one of the prime reasons driving the construction materials market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of smart and self-curing concrete materials and ferrocement and adoption of new technologies and materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction materials market vendors that include Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Fosroc International Ltd., Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd., and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.. Also, the construction materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

