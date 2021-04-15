The Automotive ADAS Market is expected to grow by $ 2.19 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 14% during the forecast period

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive ADAS Market in China 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228036/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive ADAS market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current china market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of automotive industry in China and declining price of sensors is making automotive ADAS products affordable. In addition, growth of automotive industry in China is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive ADAS market in China market analysis include technology segment and application segment.



The automotive ADAS market in China is segmented as below:

By Technology

• BSD

• PAS

• DMS

• FCW

• Others



By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



This study identifies the growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive ADAS market in China growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive ADAS market in China vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive ADAS market in China analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

