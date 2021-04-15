New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Respiratory Inhalers Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06061856/?utm_source=GNW



Visiongain, a renowned market intelligence firm has published strategic report on ’Respiratory Inhalers Market’. This report explores the current and emerging opportunities in the respiratory inhaler market, Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are emerging as a major global public health problem and asthma is an important component of this group of diseases, particularly with regard to morbidity, but its importance is being ignored and neglected. One of the most complex medical devices manufactured by the pharmaceutical industry is asthma inhalers, also known as "pressurised metric dosage inhalers" (pMDIs).

Which Factors Are Driving the Global Market for Respiratory Inhalers?

The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases due to urbanization and rising pollution levels, changing lifestyles (such as lack of exercise), high prevalence of tobacco smoking, and a rapidly expanding geriatric population are pushing the smart inhalers market’s growth. Also, pandemics like 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are driving the global demand for respiratory inhalers.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), Porter's Five Forces Analysis, product profiles and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the global respiratory inhalers market and submarkets

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 7 segmentations of the respiratory inhalers market, with forecasts for 5 disease type, 6 inhaler types, 3 Mode Of Operation, 10 class each forecasted at a global, regional, and country level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

As per the analysis, global respiratory inhalers market is estimated to be valued at US$x billion in 2021 and in terms of volume 106 million units in 2021. The market is projected to reach at a market value of US$x billion by 2031.

What all Segments Are Covered in the Report?

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market by Disease Indication (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

- Asthma

- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

- Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

- Others Respiratory Disease



Global Respiratory Inhalers Market by Inhaler Type (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

- Standard Pressurized Metered-Dose Inhalers

- Breath-Actuated Pressurized Metered-Dose Inhalers

- Metered-Dose Inhaler with a Spacer

- Dry Powder Inhalers

- Soft Mist Inhalers

- Other Inhaler Type



Global Respiratory Inhalers Market by Mode Of Operation (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

- Manually Operated Inhaler Devices

- Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices

- Other Mode Of Operation



Global Respiratory Inhalers Market by Class (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

- ICS

- SABA+ICS

- SABA

- LABA

- LAMA

- ULABA

- SABA+SAMA

- LABA+LAMA+ICS

- SAMA

- Other Class



Global Respiratory Inhalers Market by Region (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa



The global market for respiratory inhalers is ascending and has made significant gains. The players in the respiratory inhalers market are striving to tap the opportunities that this market offers. Companies are trying to explore the available prospects by adopting various strategies such as:

. Mergers and acquisitions.

. Product launches.

. Collaborations and partnerships.

Product approval is a major milestone facing all key competitors in the respiratory inhalers market. Several strategies were implemented by key market players between 2015 and Feb 2021.

Top 20 Leading Players Profiled in the Report

. AstraZeneca PLC

. Merck KGaA

. Cipla Limited

. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BPL)

. OMRON Corporation

. Pulmatrix, Inc.

. Novartis AG

. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

. OPKO Health, Inc.

. Recipharm publ AB

. Vectura Group plc

. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

. Sanofi Pasteur Pharmaceutical

. C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

. Amiko Digital Health

. Merck & Co., Inc



