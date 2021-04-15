WENDEL: Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

English French

Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

2020 Universal Registration Document

Wendel’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Thursday, April 15, 2021. It is available, in French, to the public pursuant to the regulations in force.

It includes:

the 2020 annual financial report;

the Supervisory Board’s report on corporate governance;

the Statutory Auditors’ reports;

information regarding the fees paid in 2020 to the Statutory Auditors;

required information regarding the share buyback program;

the social, societal and environmental information constituting the statement of non-financial performance.

This document may be viewed under “Regulated information” and “Annual General Meetings” in the “Investors” section of Wendel’s website (www.wendelgroup.com/en) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). It will also available at the Company's head office, located at 89 rue Taitbout, 75009 Paris (France), depending on the rules and measures implemented at the end of the current lockdown period.

An English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available on Wendel’s website no later than April 23, 2021.

Shareholders’ meeting of June 29, 2021

Wendel's Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. (Paris time). Given the continually-evolving context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures preventing its spread, the conditions under which the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held will be communicated later, depending on the pandemic evolution and the applicable legal provisions.

Agenda

April 28, 2021

Q1 2021 trading update – Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2021 (pre-market release)

June 29, 2021

Shareholders’ Meeting

July 29, 2021

H1 2021 results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2021, and consolidated first-half financials

(pre-market release)

October 28, 2021

Q3 2021 trading update – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2021 (pre-market release)

December 2, 2021

2021 Investor Day – The meeting will take place in the morning

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in these companies. We implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.



For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup





