WENDEL: Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
2020 Universal Registration Document
Wendel’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Thursday, April 15, 2021. It is available, in French, to the public pursuant to the regulations in force.
It includes:
- the 2020 annual financial report;
- the Supervisory Board’s report on corporate governance;
- the Statutory Auditors’ reports;
- information regarding the fees paid in 2020 to the Statutory Auditors;
- required information regarding the share buyback program;
- the social, societal and environmental information constituting the statement of non-financial performance.
This document may be viewed under “Regulated information” and “Annual General Meetings” in the “Investors” section of Wendel’s website (www.wendelgroup.com/en) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). It will also available at the Company's head office, located at 89 rue Taitbout, 75009 Paris (France), depending on the rules and measures implemented at the end of the current lockdown period.
An English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available on Wendel’s website no later than April 23, 2021.
Shareholders’ meeting of June 29, 2021
Wendel's Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. (Paris time). Given the continually-evolving context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures preventing its spread, the conditions under which the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held will be communicated later, depending on the pandemic evolution and the applicable legal provisions.
Agenda
April 28, 2021
Q1 2021 trading update – Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2021 (pre-market release)
June 29, 2021
Shareholders’ Meeting
July 29, 2021
H1 2021 results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2021, and consolidated first-half financials
(pre-market release)
October 28, 2021
Q3 2021 trading update – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2021 (pre-market release)
December 2, 2021
2021 Investor Day – The meeting will take place in the morning
About Wendel
Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in these companies. We implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.
Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.
Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019
Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018
Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.
For more information: wendelgroup.com
