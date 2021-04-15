New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mental Disorder Drugs Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06061830/?utm_source=GNW





Mental Disorder Drugs Market - reveals latest trends, opportunities, predicted revenues, and competitive analysis. Read on to determine how you can exploit the impending business opportunities emerging in this sector along with detailed COVID-19 recovery scenarios.

Global mental disorder drugs market is projected to reach at a market value of US$xx billion by 2031 with a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of mental disorders including depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and schizophrenia is a major factor that drives the demand for mental disorder drugs. Other key drivers boosting the market growth are growing mental health awareness in developing countries; adoption of mental disorder drugs for treatment & maintenance therapy; and rising R&D investment by the leading pharmaceutical companies in the area of mental health. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has a significant impact on the mental disorder drugs market. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a growing incidence of mental disorders due to unemployment, financial crisis, health issues, and stress. Thus, the demand for mental disorder drugs is expected to rise during the forecast period.

This report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2031, assessing the different segments, major players, qualitative analysis, opportunities trends, and business prospects in the mental disorder drugs industry.

How this report will benefit you

This new study is envisioned for anyone requiring commercial in-depth analyses for the global mental disorder drugs market along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study assists you to evaluate the overall global and regional market for mental disorder drugs. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including by drug class, route of administration, usability, and distribution channel. High opportunity remains in this fast-growing mental disorder drugs market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefit in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision making, allows you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise productivity of the company.

Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. Our new study provides you with revenue forecast by different segments including drug class, indication, and distribution channel to 2031

. It also includes growth rates for different 5 regional markets along with 18 countries and COVID-19 impact analysis on each market

. The profiles of the top 15 companies are very descriptive and comprehensive data including company snapshot, overview, commercial developments, company market shares, and detailed financial analysis with revenue and other financials

. The COVID-19 has a positive impact on the mental disorder drugs industry and the report includes detailed analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry.

Discover sales forecasts for the global and regional market forecasts from 2021-2031

Along with revenue prediction for the overall global market, there is segmentation by region for 5 regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA and 20 major countries.

Global Mental Disorder Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Forecasts from 2021 to 2031 By Drug Class

. SSRIs

. SNRIs

. Atypical Antipsychotics

. TCAs

. SARIs

. Benzodiazepines

. MAOIs

. Others

Global Mental Disorder Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Forecasts from 2021 to 2031 By Indication

. Depression

. Schizophrenia

. Bipolar disorder

. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

. Others

Global Mental Disorder Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Forecasts from 2021 to 2031 By Distribution Channel

. Hospital Pharmacy

. Retail Pharmacy

. Others



Regional market revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031:

. North America

- U.S.

- Canada

. Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Argentina

- Rest of Latin America

. Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- Rest of MEA



Detailed profiles of 15 leading companies that are operating in the market

The report includes profiles of 15 major companies involved in the mental disorder drugs market. The companies profiled in this report include: AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, H. Lundbeck, Johnson & Johnson, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Novartis, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Find qualitative and quantitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.



In summary, our 429-page report delivers you with the following knowledge:

. Revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the global mental disorder drugs market and subsegments (by drug class, indication, distribution channel, and region)- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative areas for investments and revenue generation

. Detailed profiles of top 15 mental disorder drugs manufacturers, with financial overviews for net revenues, operating income, R&D investment, and segment revenues

. Revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for 5 regional markets - See forecasts for the mental disorder drugs market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



