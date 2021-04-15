Lifeway Foods Commends New Research Further Positioning Kefir as a Potential Protective Dietary Supplementation Against Bacterial Infections

MORTON GROVE, Ill., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. manufacturer of kefir and fermented probiotic products, applauds the recent study published in Microbiome which identified molecules in kefir that proved to be effective at treating various inflammatory conditions, including “cytokine storms” caused by COVID-19 and other diseases that attack the immune system.



This study serves as the most recent extension of previous research that highlights how kefir and its anti-inflammatory & anti-microbial properties may help inhibit the growth of pathogens and reduce inflammation for appropriate immune response, and as a result help maintain the gut microbiome to support a healthy immune system. Key findings from the study include the following:

This study reports interference with quorum sensing pathways in human pathogens induced by a probiotic yeast- K. marxianus. We identified a specific compound—tryptophol-acetate—secreted by K. marxianus, which disrupted CAI-1 QS cascades in V. cholerae, significantly modified V. cholerae biofilm formation and morphology, and reduced bacterial virulence. [1]

These results are notable, since this is the first demonstration that QS in human pathogenic bacteria can be modulated by molecules secreted by probiotic yeast. [1]

Findings suggest that distinct symbioses in multi-microorganism populations may be maintained by secreted QS-modulating molecules. Such cross-kingdom QS interfering molecules may play important roles both in fermented milk products, in the digestive system of a person consuming the mixtures, and possibly also in the gut microbiome in general. [1]

These potentially universal effects may account for pathogen-combating properties of the human microbiome and could aid elucidating health benefits of probiotic microorganism products. [1]

While COVID-19 vaccines are becoming increasingly accessible across the globe, Lifeway hopes that this new research further equips consumers with information to keep themselves and their families as safe and healthy as possible throughout the pandemic.

“At Lifeway Foods, we are proud to applaud and amplify innovative research that has the potential to keep our communities healthy, and we’re especially grateful for such timely research when immunity is at forefront of conversation,” states Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods, Inc. “The recent COVID-19 pandemic may eventually lead to a deeper understanding of how wellbeing is affected by probiotics and digestive health, and once again we’re seeing studies that build upon the foundation of Nobel Prize winner Élie Metchnikoff’s research on immunology. We will continue to honor his legacy by celebrating the ongoing research and spreading the word about the benefits of probiotics and kefir.”

As the leading U.S. supplier of kefir, Lifeway Kefir is made with 12 active cultures and packed with protein, calcium and vitamin D. Each product is loaded with probiotics, which research suggests may help to support the microbiome and protect against infections. Additionally, research suggests that probiotic products such as Lifeway Kefir may help support the body’s response to decrease inflammation.

To learn more about Lifeway and its products, visit lifewayfoods.com. To view the full study published in Microbiome Volume 9, visit Biomedcentral.com

References:

[1] Malka, O., Kalson, D., Yaniv, K. et al. Cross-kingdom inhibition of bacterial virulence and communication by probiotic yeast metabolites. Microbiome 9, 70 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1186/s40168-021-01027-8

