The global AMD and other retinal disease drugs market accounted for US$xx billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period to reach US$xx billion by 2031. Growing investment in drug R&D by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, rising prevalence of retinal diseases, mounting demand for biologics & biosimilars, and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are some of the major factors that propel the market growth.

Age-related macular degeneration accounts for 8.7% of all blindness worldwide and is the most common cause of blindness in developed countries particularly in people older than 60 years. The prevalence of AMD is likely to increase as a consequence of exponential population ageing.

There have been significant advances in the management of wet age-related macular degeneration with the introduction of anti-angiogenesis therapy, and patients now have effective treatment options that can prevent blindness and, in many cases, restore vision. However, these treatments are expensive and not available to all patients in many countries. The report explains that growth in the market will be driven by the entry of longer-acting anti-angiogenic therapies and the launch of products for dry AMD and geographic atrophy (GA), which are two forms of advanced disease for which there are no approved therapies. Thus, understanding the burden, population impact and treatments options is essential to develop strategies for adequate health care planning and delivery, which require both precise and modern market estimates.



As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Report Scope

. Global macular degeneration and other retinal diseases drug market forecasts from 2021-2031

. This report also breaks down the revenue forecast to 2031 for the global macular degeneration and other retinal diseases drug market by indication, type, product and distribution channel:

. By Indication

- Diabetic Macular Edema

- Diabetic Retinopathy

- Retinal Vein Occlusion

- Others

. By Type

- Wet AMD

- Dry AMD

- Geographic Atrophy

. By Product

- Lucentis

- Eylea

- Avastin

- Visudyne

- Others

. By Distribution Channel

- Hospital Pharmacy

- Retail Pharmacy

- Others



This report discusses the market trends and developments of each submarket.

. Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the macular degeneration (AMD) and other retinal diseases drugs market:

- Novartis AG

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

- GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

- Bayer AG

- Pfizer Inc.

- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

- Apellis Pharmaceuticals

- Santen Pharmaceuticals

- Alimera Sciences

- AbbVie Inc.

- IVERIC bio, Inc. (Formerly Ophthotech)

- Graybug Vision, Inc.

- Kubota Vision Inc.





