Associa Partners with Realogy Leads Group to Offer New Realty Partner Rewards Program

Dallas, TX, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces it is partnering with Realogy Leads Group, a dedicated organization that oversees national real estate programs within Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, to offer a new real estate rewards program called Realty Partner Rewards by Associa.

This new program allows Associa clients to buy and sell their home with a top-rated real estate agent from one of the industry’s most recognized brands. Through the Realty Partner Rewards by Associa program, members receive between $650-$7,200 in cash back* after they close on a home with a participating real estate agent. There is no registration fee or hidden cost associated with the program, and members are not obligated to use the program after signing up.

In addition to the cash back rewards, members participating in the Realty Partner Rewards by Associa program have access to highly skilled and knowledgeable real estate agents and coordinators who provide expert guidance through every step of the home buying and selling transaction process.

“Associa is proud to partner with Realogy to offer the Realty Partner Rewards by Associa program to our valued clients,” stated Matt Steele, Associa senior vice president, integrated services. “Associa is always looking for innovative solutions to fulfill client needs, and the implementation of this rewards program is the perfect example of our commitment to providing management services that go above and beyond to accomplish that goal. We are thrilled to be working with the Realogy team to pair residents in our managed communities with expert real estate agents who will make closing on a home as effortless and rewarding as possible.”

“The Realty Partner Rewards by Associa program offers members unique value when completing one of the largest financial transactions of their life,” stated Katrina Helmkamp, president and CEO of Realogy Leads Group. “Realogy’s unmatched size and scale of our expansive network of highly-qualified agents from the most recognized brands in real estate, coupled with Associa’s commitment to customer service, creates the perfect partnership to support families in every step of their home buying and selling journey.

About Realogy Leads Group

Realogy Leads Group is a dedicated organization within Realogy focused on delivering high-quality, high-converting leads to Realogy affiliated brokers and agents across Realogy’s well-known residential real estate brands. Realogy Leads Group oversees numerous national real estate programs, offering consumers a distinct value proposition when completing one of the largest financial transactions of their life. It provides access to a top-tier affiliated agent from one of Realogy’s owned and franchise brands, as well as, in some cases, a cash back or equal benefit upon a closed transaction where permitted. Realogy Leads Group is committed to optimizing lead generation marketing, technology, and outcomes across Realogy.

About Realogy Holdings Corp. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy’s diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby’s International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today’s consumers. Realogy’s affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,700 independent sales agents in the United States and nearly 130,000 independent sales agents in 115 other countries and territories. Recognized for 10 consecutive years as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

* The cash back is offered in most states. In some states, a gift card or commission reduction at closing may be provided in lieu of the cash back. The program is not available for employer-sponsored relocations or transactions in Iowa or outside the United States. The cash back is not available in Alaska, Louisiana, or Oklahoma. In Kansas and Tennessee, a MasterCard MAX gift card will be issued. In Mississippi, New Jersey, and Oregon, a commission reduction may be available at closing. The cash back is only available with the purchase and/or sale of your home through the use of a program-introduced real estate agent. The actual amount you receive is based on the purchase and/or sale price of your home. All real estate commissions are negotiable. Other terms and conditions may apply.

