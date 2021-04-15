Win This Fight with Mitzi Perdue, Duncan Jepson and Sara Crowe

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Trafficking has drastically increased with the global pandemic. Human beings are at the merciless hands of criminals causing immeasurable suffering in the sex and labor trades that support a $150 Billion per year industry.



How do you FIGHT that level of crime? At the right time, aligned with the right partners and with the most effective strategy: choke the profits that motivate traffickers.

Now is the time. The partners are collaborating. Now, we need you to come learn about the human trafficking happening from your own backyard and across the globe. Discover the promising financial strategies to fight it and discuss how you can be involved in the next steps.

Human Trafficking is everyone’s responsibility to FIGHT. It’s time!

Join Us as The Fulbright Association hosts a global forum to Fight Human Trafficking

on May 11th, 12:00pm to 1:00pm EST.

Fulbright-Forum

Special Guest Presenters are prominent supporters of anti-trafficking initiatives and all hold noteworthy roles in global anti-trafficking organizations.

Mitzi Perdue is the Founder & Chairwoman of Win This Fight.

WinThisFight.org





WinThisFight.org Duncan Jepson is the Founder and Managing Director of Liberty Shared.

LibertyShared.org





LibertyShared.org Sara Crowe is the Director of Strategic Initiative on Financial Systems at Polaris.

PolarisProject.org





PolarisProject.org John Bader is the Executive Director of Fulbright Association.

FulBright.org



Special thanks to our generous host, Fulbright Association. Fulbright Association is the alumni of America’s flagship global exchange program. The Fulbright Program is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year, marking 400,000 individual exchanges between the US and 165 countries. The Fulbright Forum is a new digital series to engage this community in important dialogues on a wide variety of topics: diversity and inclusion, climate change, US foreign policy, cultural diplomacy and music, and of course human trafficking.

Register today with Fulbright Association for this free Fulbright Forum.

ABOUT WIN THIS FIGHT



Win This Fight was founded in July 2018 by Mitzi Perdue to help meet two of the major needs of the anti-trafficking community: funding and awareness. Win This Fight produces fundraisers and donation drives to raise funding to support existing anti-trafficking organizations and raises awareness through forums, conferences, speaking engagements, television, radio, newspaper, blogs and podcasts.

Perdue is the past president of the 40,000-member American Agri-Women, a former syndicated columnist for Scripps Howard and for years, her column, The Environment and You was the most widely syndicated environmental column in the country. Mitzi expects to spend the rest of her life raising awareness about human trafficking and raising funds for other anti-trafficking organization to Win This Fight! Learn more at WinThisFight.org.

