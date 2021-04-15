English French

Gonesse, April 15th 2021

MANUTAN GROUP

H1 2020/2021 Turnover

The Group continues its momentum and posts growth of 5.7% (at constant exchange rates and days) over the first half of the year

€ thousands Turnover at the end of March 2021 Turnover at the end of March 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Total Turnover 393 371 376 241 181 264 179 218 212 107 197 023

During Q2 2020/2021, Manutan Group’s business continues its growth over the same quarter of the previous year with an increase of 1.1%, including a currency effect of -0.5% and -1.7% effect days (+ 3.4% at constant exchange rates and days, no scope effect).Turnover amounted to 181.3 million euros, compared with 179.2 million euros for the second quarter of the previous year.

The cyber-attack targeting the Group on Sunday February 21st slowed down activity for a few days, and was followed by a rapid recovery in activity from the first week of March. The impacts on the company's activity are limited.

Over the first half of 2020/2021, the Manutan Group’s business remains up + 4.6% compared to the first half of the 2019/2020 financial, including a currency effect of -0.6% and a day effect of –0.5% (+5.7% at constant exchange rates and number of working days, no scope effect). Turnover stood at 393.4 million euros as of March 31st, 2021, compared to 376.2 million euros as of March 31st, 2020.

In terms of its operational areas , the Group's situation is as follows:

€ thousands H1 2021 H1 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Enterprises 310 347 301 037 150 535 152 078 159 812 148 959 South 146 573 141 193 69 473 69 506 77 099 71 687 Centre 77 544 74 306 38 645 38 693 38 899 35 613 West 56 224 53 917 28 062 27 065 28 162 26 852 North 18 593 18 098 8 982 9 104 9 611 8 995 Est 11 414 13 522 5 373 7 710 6 041 5 812 Local Authorities 83 024 75 204 30 729 27 140 52 295 48 064 South 83 024 75 204 30 729 27 140 52 295 48 064 TOTAL 393 371 376 241 181 264 179 218 212 107 197 023

At constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days 1st

Quarter 2nd

Quarter 3rd

Quarter 4th

Quarter Exercise Enterprises 7.5% 1.1% 4.3% South 6.2% 1.4% 3.9% Centre 8.7% 1.5% 5.0% West 9.8% 8.4% 9.1% North 4.9% -1.6% 1.7% Est 8.4% -26.2% -11.2% Local Authorities 7.0% 16.0% 11.2% South 7.0% 16.0% 11.2% TOTAL 7.4% 3.4% 5.7%

The hybrid business model of the Manutan group, combining B2B e-commerce, a personalized omnichannel customer approach and the operational agility required in the current context, allows the Group to pursue its growth momentum. It is driven by all zones and divisions, except for East zone (due to an unfavourable base effect, with growth of + 30.0% in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year).

For the rest of 2020/2021 financial year, the Group continues to implement its development strategy and in particular the extension of its storage capacities and the deployment of the digital model. And will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.

*********************

About the Manutan Group

A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce company and specialises in the distribution of equipment and supplies for enterprises and local authorities.

Its vast range of carefully selected products and services is one of the largest offerings in Europe. This enables the company to meet all of its client’s needs and help them reduce their indirect purchase costs.

With 26 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,100 employees and a turnover of 780 million euros in 2019/2020. Manutan France was awarded Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work in 2021.

Manutan International est une société cotée sur Euronext Paris – compartiment B - ISIN : FR0000032302-MAN.

www.manutan.com

Next publication (subject to change):

Publication of results for the H1 2020/2021 on June 15, 2021

(after market closure)

(and not May 26, 2021 as initially planned)

Find on our website the indicative calendar for publishing the figures for the 2020/2021 financial year, updated without notice for modification of a change in dates:

https://www.manutan.com/fr/accueil/investisseurs/agenda

Attachment